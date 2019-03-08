Search

Islington’s Sampson wins bronze at Cyprus National Championships

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 April 2019

Islington's Sam Sampson took bronze at the Cyprus National Judo Championships (pic: Sam Sampson)

Islington's Sam Sampson took bronze at the Cyprus National Judo Championships (pic: Sam Sampson)

Sobell Judo Club athlete now a member of the Cyprus national team

Islington’s Sam Sampson returned from the Cypriot Senior National Judo Championships with a bronze medal.

Born to a Cypriot father, Sam called upon his heritage and entered the Pancyprian Championships, held each year in the capital Nicosia.

Entering the under-81kg division, Sampson faced a tough category of 18 judoka each vying for the national title.

After being the third seed in the first round, a defeat to the second seed in the next round saw the Islington judoka drop into the repechage.

Sampson recovered to reach the repechage final where a composed display was enough to see him finish third in his division at his maiden Pancyprian Championships.

As a result of his medal success, Sampson now qualifies as a member of the Cyprus national team.

Sampson follows in the footsteps of his father and the many other judoka who have trained at the Sobell Judo Club whilst bearing the Cypriot flag.

The list includes Ioannis Kouyialis, a dynamic judoka who represented Cyprus at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Sobell Judo Club caters for all levels and trains every Monday and Wednesday at the Sobell Judo Leisure centre in Finsbury Park.

For more information please visit sobelljudoclub.com.

