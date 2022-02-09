Islington's Ryder ready to win to boost world title hopes

Boxing destiny will call for Islington’s self styled 'People's Champion' John Ryder at Alexandra Palace late on Saturday.

Southpaw Ryder boxes Brooklyn’s former two-time world middleweight champion Danlel 'Miracle Man' Jacobs over 12 rounds in the super-middleweight division at the 'Palace of the People'.

And for the winner almost certainly a world title chance will be assured, while for the loser an uncertain future will beckon.

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing has landed this dream fight for Ryder, although until recently Jacobs was also promoted by Hearn’s mega boxing organisation.

The fight is an eliminator for the WBA version of the world super-middleweight crown and will be the most important fight in the successful career of north Londoner Ryder who has a fine paid record of 30 victories (17 inside) and just five losses.

For Jacobs this will be a landmark fight too as he comes to London for the first time with him a fabulous fight record of 37 wins (30 inside) and just three losses.

Ryder is the more accomplished fighter at super-middleweight, wheras Jacobs' colossal ring success has been in the past at middleweight.

The American's last fight was in November 2020 and although he will have prepared appropriately for Ryder, he is likely to have to shed some ring rust in the early rounds.

Ryder remains excited about the fight and its outcome and realises fully the need to win in order that he can continue 'living the dream' of fighting for a world title, hopefully later in the year.

"I am ready, my preparation has gone so well and I simply have to win on Saturday night, there will not be any real world championship hopes for the loser," he told the Gazette.

"I believe I will become world champion and to help me do so, I have to defeat Danny Jacobs. He was a great world champion at middleweight, but that’s all in the past now and how much desire will he have left.

"He’s been to the top of the mountain, I need to get there on Saturday night. Jacobs is mainly an orthodox boxer, although during contests he often switches to southpaw, but that doesn’t phase me at all as I am comfortable boxing southpaws.

"We have studied him closely and have identified some chinks in his armour which we intend to exploit.

"I have to win to make certain that all the sacrifices that I and also my family and friends have endured over recent years will have been worthwhile.

"I am confident about the outcome whilst recognising I will be fighting a very experienced former world champion who is used to winning himself. It is my time now and I will show that on Saturday night."

It is an intriguing contest, arguably Ryder’s hardest to date, against an opponent who has not shone at super-middleweight and whose desire perhaps is waning these days.

Jacobs will still nevertheless be a difficult and dangerous opponent to overcome, but the skills, punch power and durability of the man from Islington are likely to prevail, although he may to travel the full route to keep his world championship dreams burning bright.