Islington district finish season on a high with Havering victory

Published: 10:00 AM June 22, 2021 Updated: 1:35 PM June 22, 2021

Islington’s Primary District football team finished their season with a 3-1 win over Havering in the Lester Finch Trophy on Saturday at Douglas Eyre Sports Centre in Walthamstow.

The teams went toe-to-toe for the duration of this game and whilst Henry Hepburn had to make a couple of smart saves to keep Havering from scoring in the first half.

Islington nearly took the lead when Max Bell fed the ball through to Elijah Kwandahor, who managed to take the ball around the Keeper but was forced too wide to get the finish off.

Islington would eventually take the lead five minutes before half-time, captain Ellis Foster-Jones shooting across the Havering Keeper from the edge of the area.

Islington district football youngsters in action - Credit: Michael MacNeill

Havering came out determined in the second half and six minutes after the interval, with Keeper Oscar Smith having already made one great save, Havering scored by converting the rebound from another good Smith save to bring the score to 1-1.

Only four minutes after that, Islington retook the lead when a great diagonal ball from Archie Hutchins on the right found Kwandahor in front of goal and he finished neatly.

This highly competitive and entertaining game continued with no more scores until seven minutes before the end, when Foster-Jones fed the ball from the centre out to Brodie Clark on the left and his excellent first time finish found around the top corner, to settle the game at 3-1.

Islington district football youngsters in action - Credit: Michael MacNeill

“It was a really good game to finish the season, with two decent sides really giving their all,” said Michael MacNeill, football development manager with the Islington Football Development Partnership (Islington Leisure Team, GLL and Arsenal in The Community).

Islington district football youngsters in action - Credit: Michael MacNeill

"It was a really consistent performance through all the units of the team and shows how they have steadily improved through the games played.”

Islington finish second in their Lester Finch group but that isn't enough to qualify for the semi-finals with only the group winners qualifying.

Islington District: Hepburn (Smith), Hutchins (Kwandahor), Sherwood, Bullman, Foster-Jones, Gallagher, Bryant, Clarke, Bell.