Where and how to watch Euro 2020 final in north London

William Mata

Published: 7:00 AM July 9, 2021   
Fans celebrate the goal scored by Harry Kane at Kirby housing estate in Bermondsey while they watch

Fans celebrate Harry Kane's winning goal against Denmark - Credit: PA

With a 2-1 victory over Denmark, England have made it to the final of Euro 2020. 

Gareth Southgate’s side are counting on your support to win a first trophy since 1966 and there are plenty of options to enjoy the game in north London.

Here is your essential guide. 

England fans leave Wembley Stadium, along Wembley way after England qualified for the Euro 2020 fina

England fans leave Wembley Stadium, along Wembley way after England qualified for the Euro 2020 final where they will face Italy on Sunday 11th July, following the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match between England and Denmark. Picture date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

When and where is the final?

England will play Italy at 8pm on Sunday (July 11). 

You may also want to watch:

The game will be played in London’s Wembley Stadium, also the venue for both semi-finals. 

How did both teams qualify?

Having seen Italy secure their golden ticket with a penalty shoot-out victory over Spain on Tuesday evening, England ensured they would join them by edging past Denmark 2-1 after conceding their first goal of the tournament on Wednesday night.

What is the history?

England last beat Italy in 2012 but the Azzurri came out on top in the 2014 World Cup. The last two meetings have been 1-1 draws. 

England have beaten Italy eight times, the Azzurri have beaten the Three Lions 11 times and there have been eight draws. 

What are the odds?

Bookmaker 888Sport has England at 17/10 and Italy at 15/8. 

Where can I watch it? 

If you’re at home, the game is on ITV and BBC television channels and websites.

Tickets for fan parks are likely to sell out very fast. For any last minute inquiries, try Boxpark, which has a fan park in Shoreditch and also in Croydon (you cannot watch the game at the Wembley Boxpark but can pre-drink). 

Otherwise, this is a selection of north London pubs set to show it. Early booking advised: 

Abbey Tavern, Kentish Town
Assembly House, Kentish Town
John Salt, Angel
The Mason's Arms, Kensal Green
North London Tavern, Kilburn
The Old Oak, Gospel Oak
Princess Alexandra, Crouch End
Radicals & Victuallers, Angel
The Railway, West Hampstead
 

