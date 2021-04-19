Stan Kroenke and the European Super League have killed Arsenal FC

Opinion

Published: 12:33 PM April 19, 2021

Arsenal Football Club. A historic community that reached the pinnacle of domestic football on many, many occasions.

The last few days have proved the greed and selfishness of those in charge at the top. Stan Kroenke has treated Arsenal as a cash cow, sitting in his ranch across the pond.

Arsenal fans work hard all week, pay their takes, working their underpaid jobs. Dozens of Gunners stood outside Emirates Stadium after the Fulham game, waiting for their heroes. They still stand by the club, even after another disappointing result.

The Invincibles side, winning 14 FA Cups, securing the league title at White Hart Lane - lifelong highlights that make Arsenal what they are.

Herbet Chapman gave Arsenal fans their first silverware in 1930 after winning the FA Cup. The icon, who has a statue outside Emirates Stadium, will be turning in his grave after the recent money driven news from these billionaire owners.

This is all set to be abolished once the European Super League gets under way. The fans are the life of any club. The hierarchy at Arsenal are set to prove their snobby attitude after agreeing to take part in this pathetic competition.

A league that involves no relegations. There is no point. Arsenal, along with Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, do not need more money.

There is something bigger they need to do. Give back to the fans who have been loyal supporters for hundreds of years. The harsh reality is that they are no longer fans. They are customers of a huge business model.

Covid-19 has removed fans from stadiums and now that restrictions are being lifted and supporters are being slowly reintegrated. This news has condemned the loyalty of the working class.

The Premier League is against this nonsense Super League. The governing body should throw the book at all those involved, including Arsenal.

No more international caps, no more Leicester City stories, this will kill the English game that we love. A division that has been established as one of the best competitions in world sport.

We are pending a dark, selfish era in English football. A sad day for supporters who have gave ridiculous amounts of time, effort and money to in the back pocket of the foolish people who own their football club.