Elite champion Jem Campbell raises money for Islington Boxing Club

Published: 2:00 PM May 18, 2021

National amateur boxing elite champion and three time gold medallist Jem Campbell is to raising money to support Islington Boxing Club.

The Hazellville Road-based club has only been able to be open for limited periods in 2020 and 2021, and is now trying to get back on its feet.

The club welcomes a diverse group of people, running boxing classes for children, teenagers and adults – male and female – both competitive and recreational.

“This club is so important for all its members, some of which include keeping youths off the streets and out of knife crime, improving fitness, boxing skills, confidence, and mental wellbeing,” Campbell said.

"I will be cycling London to Southend (52 miles) on Sunday, July 11 to raise money for this great club, so it can continue supporting its current members and future members and enable them to produce even more champions. My target is to raise over £1,000."

The 32-year-old, who travels down from Luton to train at IBC two to three times during the week, has an assessment with the Great Britian (GB) Boxing Team at EIS Sheffield recently.

“It’s all good experience and learning. I slept like a baby afterwards. I'm looking forward to eventually competing in the ring again," she said. "I want to defend my title and continue boxing for Islington and England."

There is light at the end of the tunnel as boxers from up and down the country anticipate the first shows and championships which are due to restart in September.

A club spokesman said: "We hope that our senior boxers will be able to spar again soon. It has been over a year since they have last sparred, and they will be very rusty.

“Our juniors and youths will resume sparring again in a couple of weeks as they've been busy working to get fit again. The atmosphere at the club has been good and boxers old and new are getting the flavour to box.”

Fin Jem Campbell on www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding to donate.