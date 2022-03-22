Eidevall pleased to see Arsenal progress in Women's FA Cup

Jonas Eidevall was 'pleased' with Arsenal's performance in their 4-0 FA Cup win over Coventry United as they eased into the semi-finals.

Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring, heading in a cross from Nikita Parris, shortly before half-time at Meadow Park.

And Beth Mead, Parris and Vivianne Miedema added second-half goals to seal victory and a semi-final with holders Chelsea.

Eidevall said: "I was pleased from a structural point of view against the defensive formation we were playing against.

"We saw how they played against Birmingham in the Continental Cup and we knew it would take a lot of successful passes to disorganise them and open them up.

"The way we moved the ball well and the positions we took up were good. We did that better in the second half than the first half, so I was quite pleased.

"And it was a good opportunity to see some of those players who haven't had so many minutes lately. It showed the strength in depth we have too."

Eidevall had praise for fellow Swede Blackstenius and how she has started her career with the Gunners, adding: "She works very hard, she adds a lot to the way we play. The goal is a good example of the work she will do.

"She is involved earlier in that sequence and you can see how incredibly hard she works to get back into a position to attack the cross.

"It's the consistency of that work that gives you a lot of goals as a number nine and she has that consistency of trying to get into good positions and she just needs to continue to do that."

As for a triple substituion made on the hour, to bring on Lia Walti, Mead and Caitlin Foord, he said: "That was more from a loading perspective, some players have been playing heavily, some players are coming back from injuries.

"With the bench we had, there was no point in risking anything."

England international Jordan Nobbs finished the game out on the left-hand side, with Eidevall explaining: "Initially, we wanted to play with wingers who would be wider and to have one-v-ones. But they had their wing backs really low.

"We saw we could get our wingers into the half spaces instead and let the full-backs take on the wide position, which enabled a wide forward to come into the half spaces and that suits Jordan very well, so we decided to see that for the last 20 minutes or so."