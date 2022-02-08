Eidevall pleased by link-up play as Arsenal deny United

Jonas Eidevall says it was 'very pleasing' how Vivianne Miedema and Stina Blackstenias linked up in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Meadow Park on Saturday.

Manchester United took the lead via a header from Alessia Russo, but Blackstenias levelled after a wonderful pass from Miedema following Katie McCabe's red card.

On the link-up play between Miedema and Blackstenias, Eidevall said “It was very pleasing, the way we structured ourselves after Katie was sent off was to drop Viv a little and play Stina as a nine and manage the game with wing-backs and three central defenders.

"Then we scored and we changed again to something more solid. The goal was a perfect example of both players showing some of their best abilities. Viv’s pass and Stina’s ability to make off-the-ball runs.”

Arsenal played around United’s high pressure which allowed them to create their best chances in the game and on why they didn’t do it more often Eidevall added: “I am disappointed we couldn’t do it more often, the pitch didn’t make it easy.

"I am very, very disappointed with the pitch today. It was a major disadvantage for us and the game we want to play to play on a pitch like this, that was one part of it.

"The other thing is, should we be better in our positioning when they are stepping onto us and we want to change the point of attack? It was one of the things we spoke about at half time, we improved that in the second half.

"Every time we played through them, we created something. With a better pitch and better positioning we would've done it more and then I think there is no question that we win the game.”

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps battle for the ball - Credit: PA

On what could be done about the poor pitch he said: “It comes down to the scheduling and the priority that Arsenal Women has. In January, there were a lot of games on the pitch so it won’t be in good condition. When you look at the number of games there have been here in the last month, that is the reason.”

After seeing Blackstenias net her first goal as an Arsenal player, Eidevall praised the Swedish striker, saying: “It was her birthday, but that goal was a present for all of us! It was generous of her!

"I’ve told her that I have coached against her many times and I know what it feels like to concede a crucial goal against her, so I’m happy to benefit. She times those runs really well.”

Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy were both unavailable, while Tobin Heath came off at half-time and Beth Mead also made way towards the end.

But Eidevall said: “I didn’t take her off because she was injured, I took her off because we changed formation and she was struggling a little bit but it wasn’t an injury really.”

On Arsenal starting games slowly, the coach went on to say: “I don’t think it’s been a consistent theme, I think it has been different in different games. When a team press higher like Man United do, you become so dependent on knowing your teammate's positions and relationships and knowing the angles of the passes and to trust them.

"Today, it was down to that I think. Then you need to grow into the game doing it and I think the players did that well. We adjusted a few things at half-time to help that.”

Arsenal face Chelsea in a top-of-the-table clash at Kingsmeadow on Friday (7.45pm), with the match being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Asked if this is a pivotal week in the title race the Gunners boss added: “I don’t know, I can’t see the future. For me, every game is a pivotal game. That’s why I am optimistic about the spring, because I think we are the team most likely to develop the most and we will be the team that gets better.

"I think the other teams at the top are consistent with the players they are playing and reaching that peak. I can see us becoming better and better and I think time can be a positive factor for us.”