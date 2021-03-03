Jordan Nobbs makes crucial return for Arsenal

Published: 12:18 PM March 3, 2021

Jordan Nobbs captained Arsenal to a 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon scoring in the process at the Bescot Stadium.

Nobbs has scored three goals in the Women's Super League this season and five in total as she netted in the FA Cup against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

What makes her statistics even more impressive is that she has only played eight matches in the league starting just five of those games for the Gunners.

It's been a season of frustration for the English International with a number of injury problems to deal with but when she has played gives Arsenal another dimension to play in.

When Nobbs is missing it's evident Arsenal miss her not being in the team not just because she provides goals and assists but the fact she is a leader hence why she was handed the captains armband on Sunday afternoon at Villa.

Following the game on Sunday Joe Montemurro was asked about her performance and he said: "We all know Jordan’s qualities and it’s been an up and down season for her because of injuries and other things but it’s great to have her energy and her leadership back, it’s something we’ve missed in some of the bigger games."

Nobbs also has four assists in the league this season and what is so good about that she can play across the midfield as a number 8, number 10 or as she played this season out on the left as she creates so much space for herself and others to move into with her awareness.

She made her debut for Arsenal in the Champions League in September 2010, with the club going on to win the inaugural WSL title in 2011, along with the Women’s FA Cup and League Cup.

Nobbs also scored in the 2013 FA Cup final as Arsenal beat Bristol Academy at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium and, despite suffering an ACL injury in the 2018/19 title-winning season, still played a crucial part and scored twice in a 5-0 win at Chelsea

The 28-year-old is Arsenal's longest serving player after signing from Sunderland as a teenager and she is extremely influential the reality being the Gunners are a better team with her in it.

On Sunday Arsenal moved the ball the best they have in quite sometime the interchanging with Danielle van de Donk and Jill Roord causing Villa a lot of problems as they picked up the pockets of space.

Nobbs was at the heart of pressing high and her movement was top quality switching the play at ease, an encouraging sign for all Arsenal supporters.

The midfielder also has a good partnership with Vivianne Miedema and she makes well timed supporting runs to link up with the Netherlands international while also providing a goal threat for Joe Montemurro's side.

She has a good understanding with the full-back she is playing with, in last weekends instance it was Katie McCabe and they caused quite a number of overloads in that area at Aston Villa creating space for others to move into.

One game this season that shows just how crucial Nobbs is to the team was the home clash with Bristol City the Gunners were trailing 1-0 at Meadow Park but Nobbs turned the game around in a blink of an eye.

She equalised in the 42nd minute before providing an assist for Caitlin Foord to put the Gunners ahead in the clash as Arsenal went on to win the game 3-1 in the end.

Last season she finished the season with the second highest scoring contribution per game in the Arsenal squad and this season when she's been available has performed at the highest level.

She is so calm on the ball and is a joy to watch and is very technical as she has the ability to break the oppositions defensive line with her array of passing.

Nobbs steps out with fire in her belly every time she goes out to go play for the Gunners as she wears her heart on her sleeve, on signing her new contract in North London in April she said: "Arsenal is my everything now. I think football has overtaken my life since the age of seven, but I think I’ve got Arsenal in my blood now and I’m very proud to say that. I think I’ve got some great years to come."

Arsenal are right in the race for the Champions League spots and with Nobbs in the team that's an ever bigger advantage to the Gunners with her quality and experience in the season run-in.