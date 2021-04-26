Arsenal star Jordan Nobbs named in Her Football Hub team of the week

Published: 5:00 PM April 26, 2021

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Jordan Nobbs has been named in the Her Football Hub team of the week after scoring a brace in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Brighton.

Nobbs has registered five goals and three assists in nine Women's Super League starts for Joe Montemurro's troops this season.

Arsenal took the lead on 27 minutes as Leah Williamson played the ball down the line for Danielle van de Donk who crossed for Nobbs and she squeezed her effort beyond Walsh in the Seagulls goal.

Nobbs then netted her second when van de Donk played a defence splitting pass into Vivianne Miedema who quickly shifted the ball on for Beth Mead and she unselfishly squared for Arsenal's number 8 who slotted into the corner of the net.

Nobbs has shown her versatility this season as she has played as a number 8, 10 and most frequently out wide.

Speaking earlier this season why he has been playing Nobbs as a winger Montemurro said: "The main one is just her effectiveness. We just want her to be more efficient and effective.

"Jordan is very energetic, she likes to be involved all the time but we’ve just set her some challenges to be involved where she can be really effective.

"It’s a bit about her positioning, it’s a bit about her effectiveness in creating space on the ball. That will give her the physical parameters to be a bit more efficient.”

Sunday's win for Arsenal put them back into third with Manchester United winning earlier on in the day against Tottenham Hotspur.

On loan Arsenal youngster Ruby Mace was also named in the team of the week after she scored for Birmingham City in their 1-1 draw with Reading it's the third time she's been named in the weekly award since the beginning of her loan spell.

Her Football Hub team of the week: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Ingrid Moe Wold (Everton), Natalie Haigh (Aston Villa), Ruby Mace (Birmingham City), Grace Fisk (West Ham), Ella Mastrantonio (Bristol City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Everton), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Ella Toone (Manchester United).