Katie McCabe "couldn't be happier" after signing new Arsenal contract

person

Josh Bunting

Published: 4:42 PM May 4, 2021   
Arsenal's Katie McCabe celebrates scoring their third goal against Tottenham

Arsenal's Katie McCabe celebrates scoring their third goal of the match against Tottenham in the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Credit: PA

Katie McCabe says she "couldn't be happier" after signing a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday morning with the Republic of Ireland captain telling Arsenal.com: "I’m absolutely delighted, I love this club and I feel like we’re in a really good place and that we’re ready to push on now.

"I’m delighted to get it done and now I’m ready to kick on and help this club win more trophies.

"It's been amazing ever since I came over from Ireland, it’s been such a massive part of my life. 

"There’s been ups and downs along the way, but I feel like I’m in a really good place now with the team that we’ve got, the players we’ve got and all the staff we have behind the scenes. I’m really, really happy to be here and to commit my future."

McCabe has had a magnificent season for the Gunners and is regarded by many for player of the season as she has registered 11 assists and scored four goals from left-back in the Women's Super League. 

The Republic of Ireland captain went on to explain: "The camaraderie around the team is absolutely fantastic, We’ve got a really great bunch of girls who are talented on the pitch, but even better off the pitch and that’s what I love. 

"I love the fact we have that togetherness and I think it really shows with how we play on the park.

"For me, I do absolutely everything I can and work as hard as I can for the team and give everything.

"My job is obviously to help the team and win games and not having the fans there over the last year has been really difficult, so we can’t wait to have them back."

McCabe scored the opening goal in Sunday's 2-1 win at Everton as the Gunners all but sealed Champions League football for next season. 

