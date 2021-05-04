Katie McCabe pens new long-term Arsenal deal

Published: 1:11 PM May 4, 2021

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate Katie McCabe during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal have confirmed that Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

McCabe has had a magnificent season for the Gunners and is regarded by many for player of the season as she has registered 11 assists and scored four goals from left-back in the Women's Super League.

Overall this season she has played 24 games and has 12 assists to her name.

She has made 113 appearances for the north London side since joining from Shelbourne in 2015 improving as every season passes.

McCabe has turned into a crucial player for Joe Montemurro's troops and recently won her 50th cap for the Republic of Ireland against Belgium.

The Irish International has shown that she is a more complete player showcasing that in the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March highlighting her importance to the team as she netted a goal and also claimed an assist.

McCabe is a very versatile player and that has been key to just how well she has adapted into the left-back role as the 25-year-old can also play as winger or even as a striker.

She has also improved drastically in her defensive duties becoming more intelligent in her 1 v 1 battles with the opposition wingers and played a huge part in Arsenal's eight consecutive clean-sheets in all competitions ahead of Sunday's game away at Everton when the defence was eventually breached.

Defensively Arsenal's number 15 makes an average of 2.13 tackles per game and makes 1.60 interceptions per 90 minutes showing that she is reliable at the back as well as advancing forward.

McCabe scored the opening goal in Sunday's 2-1 win at Everton as the Gunners all but sealed Champions League football for next season.

During her time at the club the 25-year-old has picked up the Women’s FA Cup, FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup and Barclays FA Women’s Super League.

Speaking on her new deal to Arsenal.com McCabe said: "I’m absolutely delighted, I love this club and I feel like we’re in a really good place and that we’re ready to push on.

"I’m delighted it got done and now I’m ready to kick on and help this club win more trophies.

"It’s been amazing ever since I joined the club there’s been ups and downs along the way, but I feel like I’m in a really good place with the team that we’ve got, the players we’ve got and all the staff behind the scenes, I’m really happy to commit my future.”

Joe Montemurro who is departing as Arsenal manager at the end of the season added: "Katie McCabe is one of the highlights of the last three or four years here.

"She’s been thrown every challenge from the day that we brought her back from her loan, and I think she’s just developed into a world-class left-sided player. All credit to her, she personifies exactly what we want from our squad.”







