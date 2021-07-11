News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Katie McCabe wins Arsenal player of the season award

person

Josh Bunting

Published: 7:36 AM July 11, 2021   
Arsenal's Katie McCabe (second left) celebrates with her team-mates after scoring their side's ninth

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (second left) celebrates with her team-mates after scoring their side's ninth goal of the game during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fifth round match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday May 16, 2021. - Credit: PA

Katie McCabe has won Arsenal's player of the season award for 2020-21 after another fine season in north London.

The Republic of Ireland captain was voted as the winner by the Gunners faithful ahead of Vivianne Miedema who finished second and Leah Williamson in third. 

McCabe collected the most votes topping to poll with 48 per cent of the votes cast showing how popular she is with the Arsenal supporters. 

The Left-back claimed 13 assists in all competitions throughout the season including 11 in the Women's Super League as the Gunners secured Champions League qualification. 

In May her fine form was rewarded as McCabe penned a new contract at the Gunners and she was also named in the Women's Super League team of the season for 2020-21. 

You may also want to watch:

McCabe has helped the club win the Women's FA Cup in 2016, the League Cup in 2018 and the 2018-19 WSL title.

During the campaign the 25 year old also scored five goals including a stunning free-kick in the 6-1 north London derby victory at home to Tottenham Hotspur. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Footie fans decorate 26-storey Islington block with flags ahead of Euros final
  2. 2 Headteacher ends cycle lane protest by removing cones outside school
  3. 3 Statue of Street Cat Bob to be unveiled in Islington Green
  1. 4 Data shows how Covid-19 cases are surging in Islington
  2. 5 Interactive map: See all the LTNs in Islington – and across London
  3. 6 Man who stabbed woman in ‘random’ Islington attack found guilty
  4. 7 Revealed: Finsbury Park is where Islington and Hackney residents feel most unsafe
  5. 8 Where and how to watch Euro 2020 final in north London
  6. 9 London weather forecast for Euro 2020 final as England take on Italy
  7. 10 Whittington Hospital A&E staff fear Euro 2020 'injury time' could lead to abuse

Only one player in the Women's Super League created more chances than McCabe last season and that was Manchester City winger Chloe Kelly. 

Arsenal FC
Women's Football
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic cones are used to temporarily block the cycle lane outside Drayton Park Primary School durin

Islington Council

Headmaster brands Islington's cycle superhighway 'an accident waiting to...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A stock image of traffic

Rail and road disruption for the week in Hackney, Islington and Tower...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the new Oriel eye centre, which is to be built on the site of St Pancras Hospital in Kings Cross

Moorfields Eye Hospital set to move to new Kings Cross HQ

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Kamal Nuur, who was stabbed to death. Picture: Met Police

Kamal Nuur: Two men charged with Cally murder

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon