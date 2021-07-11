Katie McCabe wins Arsenal player of the season award

Published: 7:36 AM July 11, 2021

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (second left) celebrates with her team-mates after scoring their side's ninth goal of the game during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fifth round match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday May 16, 2021. - Credit: PA

Katie McCabe has won Arsenal's player of the season award for 2020-21 after another fine season in north London.

The Republic of Ireland captain was voted as the winner by the Gunners faithful ahead of Vivianne Miedema who finished second and Leah Williamson in third.

McCabe collected the most votes topping to poll with 48 per cent of the votes cast showing how popular she is with the Arsenal supporters.

The Left-back claimed 13 assists in all competitions throughout the season including 11 in the Women's Super League as the Gunners secured Champions League qualification.

In May her fine form was rewarded as McCabe penned a new contract at the Gunners and she was also named in the Women's Super League team of the season for 2020-21.

McCabe has helped the club win the Women's FA Cup in 2016, the League Cup in 2018 and the 2018-19 WSL title.

During the campaign the 25 year old also scored five goals including a stunning free-kick in the 6-1 north London derby victory at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Only one player in the Women's Super League created more chances than McCabe last season and that was Manchester City winger Chloe Kelly.