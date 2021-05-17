Katie McCabe wins Islington Gazette Arsenal Women's player of the season

Published: 10:00 AM May 17, 2021

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate Katie McCabe during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Katie McCabe has won the Islington Gazette's Arsenal Women's player of the season award for 2020-21.

McCabe was voted the winner ahead of Vivianne Miedema, Caitlin Foord and Leah Williamson.

The Republic of Ireland captain ended the season with 11 assists in the league just one behind Beth Mead's all time record.

She has also improved drastically in her defensive duties becoming more intelligent in her 1 v 1 battles with the opposition wingers and won 66% of her tackles this season.

Arsenal's number 15 made an average of 2.13 tackles per game and makes 1.60 interceptions per 90 minutes showing that she is reliable at the back as well as advancing forward.

She also found the back of the net four times this season against Tottenham Hotspur twice, Everton and Aston Villa.

She was rewarded for her fine form with a new long term contract earlier this month as she has turned into a world class left-back proving that during the season.

Only one player in the whole of the Women's Super League created more chances than McCabe this season and that was Manchester City winger Chloe Kelly.

Joe Montemurro also said this season on McCabe: "McCabe is a very versatile player and that has been key to just how well she has adapted into the left-back role as the 25-year-old can also play as winger or even as a striker."

"She's up there in the assist stats in the league, I think that doesn't just personify Katie's importance but also the contribution she's made to the team in the way we want to play, and she's relished taking on all the challenges we've thrown at her, in terms of positional play, attacking more in numbers. All credit to her because there's still a lot more to come."

Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has been voted the young player of the season ahead of Malin Gut and Anna Patten.

Wubben-Moy has been somewhat of a revelation since making her return to the Gunners last summer and has been a pivotal part of the defence.

The young defender played 17 games in the Women's Super League scoring twice away at Brighton & Hove Albion and in a crucial match at home to Manchester United.

This season Wubben-Moy also made her England debut against Northern Ireland showing that her fine performances at club level were impressing many around the country.

It was double award success for Wubben-Moy as she also was voted the signing of the season.

Wubben-Moy has formed a remarkable partnership at the back with Leah Williamson and when Williamson was injured with Swiss international Lia Wälti.

The 22-year-old was a crucial part in Arsenal keeping 8 clean-sheets in a row in all competitions before that record was eventually taken away by Everton as the Gunners won their penultimate Women's Super League game of the season 2-1 in Merseyside.

Wubben-Moy also won the FA Women’s Super League player of the month for March.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Sunday April 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Vivianne Miedema won the Goal of the season award for her effort away to Tottenham in the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Netherlands striker met a McCabe corner to fire home a stunning volley beyond Rebecca Spencer and into the net to double Arsenal's lead on the day, a game that they ended up winning 3-0.

Miedema had two goals nominated her second a long range effort against West Ham United and Beth Mead's effort against Chelsea as well as McCabe's stunning strike v Aston Villa were also nominated for the award.

Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United has been voted as the game of the season in March as an own goal from Millie Turner and a Wubben-Moy header gave the Gunners all three points.

Jill Roord's deflected strike off Millie Turner and Lotte Wubben-Moy's header after the break boosted the Gunners' Champions League qualification hopes, and at the end of the season it was the Gunners who made that final spot.

That game was voted ahead of both north London derby wins and the 5-0 away at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Australian star Caitlin Foord was voted as the surprise package of the season beating both Wubben-Moy and McCabe to that accolade.

Foord scored ten goals in her full debut season as an Arsenal player surprising the Gunners fanbase and many who watch the Women's Super League alike.

The 26-year-old can play on the left or as a central striker and that's what's made her have such an impact at the Gunners.

Foord also ended the season with five assists as Arsenal finished in the Champions League places.

The Australian has had a season to remember becoming a real fans favourite with Arsenal supporters.