Darts: Kennedy’s cruise through in KO Cup
PUBLISHED: 11:30 29 March 2019
Archant
Unconquerable Kennedy’s strengthend their quest for an unprecedented league and cup double in the Archway Darts League.
A comfortable 4-0 win at N19 in the Knockout Cup sent the Caledonian Road outfit through to the semi-finals for consecutive seasons.
Spearheaded by PDC star George Killington, Kennedy’s were unmatched in the scoring stakes as they ensured their comfortable passage.
Elsewhere, the skilled Boston Arms, who are captained by the league’s most decorated player in Stuart Pickles, ruthlessly dispatched the dispirited Old Oak with a 4-0 away win of their own to also book a place in the last four.