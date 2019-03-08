Search

Darts: Kennedy’s cruise through in KO Cup

PUBLISHED: 11:30 29 March 2019

Dylan Galvin and Paul Forbes face the camera

Dylan Galvin and Paul Forbes face the camera

Archant

Unconquerable Kennedy’s strengthend their quest for an unprecedented league and cup double in the Archway Darts League.

A comfortable 4-0 win at N19 in the Knockout Cup sent the Caledonian Road outfit through to the semi-finals for consecutive seasons.

Spearheaded by PDC star George Killington, Kennedy’s were unmatched in the scoring stakes as they ensured their comfortable passage.

Elsewhere, the skilled Boston Arms, who are captained by the league’s most decorated player in Stuart Pickles, ruthlessly dispatched the dispirited Old Oak with a 4-0 away win of their own to also book a place in the last four.

