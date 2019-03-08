Darts: Kennedy’s cruise through in KO Cup

Dylan Galvin and Paul Forbes face the camera Archant

Unconquerable Kennedy’s strengthend their quest for an unprecedented league and cup double in the Archway Darts League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A comfortable 4-0 win at N19 in the Knockout Cup sent the Caledonian Road outfit through to the semi-finals for consecutive seasons.

Spearheaded by PDC star George Killington, Kennedy’s were unmatched in the scoring stakes as they ensured their comfortable passage.

Elsewhere, the skilled Boston Arms, who are captained by the league’s most decorated player in Stuart Pickles, ruthlessly dispatched the dispirited Old Oak with a 4-0 away win of their own to also book a place in the last four.