Darts: Kennedy’s keep title bid on track

N19's James Martin Archant

Champions Kennedy’s continued their pursuit of back-to-back titles with a 13-2 win at Nicholas Nickleby in the Archway Darts League.

Improving Jake Murphy fired a 180 as they recorded a 12th win in 15 outings, while Johnny Saunders was at his imperial best with a string of dazzling trebles for the Caledonian Road outfit.

Ollie Foster instigated a classy 11-4 success for the irrepressible Boston Arms on home turf with a maximum as they ousted Sheephaven Bay and are only three wins from securing their elusively coveted first league crown.

A smart 104 out-shot from Martin Keating propelled Doyles to a 11-4 victory at Robert Peel and as team-mate Alan Robinson netted a fine maximum in the rout as the home side fell to their 15th successive defeat.

Elsewhere, Old Oak earned a pivotal 8-7 home triumph over a dogged Royal Oak, with Daniel Palmer’s ice cool temperament key to victory in his outfit’s standout match of their season.