Search

Advanced search

Darts: Kennedy’s keep title bid on track

PUBLISHED: 14:39 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 19 March 2020

N19's James Martin

N19's James Martin

Archant

Champions Kennedy’s continued their pursuit of back-to-back titles with a 13-2 win at Nicholas Nickleby in the Archway Darts League.

Improving Jake Murphy fired a 180 as they recorded a 12th win in 15 outings, while Johnny Saunders was at his imperial best with a string of dazzling trebles for the Caledonian Road outfit.

You may also want to watch:

Ollie Foster instigated a classy 11-4 success for the irrepressible Boston Arms on home turf with a maximum as they ousted Sheephaven Bay and are only three wins from securing their elusively coveted first league crown.

A smart 104 out-shot from Martin Keating propelled Doyles to a 11-4 victory at Robert Peel and as team-mate Alan Robinson netted a fine maximum in the rout as the home side fell to their 15th successive defeat.

Elsewhere, Old Oak earned a pivotal 8-7 home triumph over a dogged Royal Oak, with Daniel Palmer’s ice cool temperament key to victory in his outfit’s standout match of their season.

Most Read

‘I don’t want my daughter to be a guinea pig’: Islington parents pull kids out schools due to coronavirus fears

Stock image of a woman wearing a face mask. Picture: Dannt Lawson/ PA

Coronavirus: Three people test positive in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 35

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Deputy headteacher thinks she’s got coronavirus – and calls on government to shut down schools

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Coronavirus: Fourth person tests positive for Covid-19 in Islington

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

‘I don’t want my daughter to be a guinea pig’: Islington parents pull kids out schools due to coronavirus fears

Stock image of a woman wearing a face mask. Picture: Dannt Lawson/ PA

Coronavirus: Three people test positive in Islington – as UK death toll rises to 35

Stock image of woman wearing protective mask. Picture: Rick Findler/ PA

Coronavirus: Mutual Aid community groups set up across UK to help neighbours self-isolating

A file image of someone self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

Deputy headteacher thinks she’s got coronavirus – and calls on government to shut down schools

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Coronavirus: Fourth person tests positive for Covid-19 in Islington

Coronavirus is spreading across the UK. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Darts: Kennedy’s keep title bid on track

N19's James Martin

Postponement of professional football extended until April 30

A general view of the pitch during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Coronavirus live updates: School closures announced

Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs seek plan to complete season

A general view of Wembley Stadium

Coronavirus: Age UK Islington to check in on elderly after increase in calls from concerned users

Age UK Islington has launched Wellbeing Calls to check in on people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA Images/Jonathan Brady
Drive 24