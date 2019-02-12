Darts: Kennedy’s tighten grip on title race
PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 February 2019
Archant
Invincibles Kennedy’s tightened their grip on the Archway League title race with a 14-1 thrashing of hosts Old Oak.
Aaron Beaney and Bob Triggs reeled off maximums during the rout as Kennedy’s made it 13 wins in a row and moved four points clear at the summit.
Boston Arms, who are spearheaded by Stuart Pickles, are firmly on the leader’s tails after a pivotal 11-4 home victory over Doyles A, their seventh home win on the spin.
But Royal Oak A’s torrid 2019 campaign continued at the hands of clubmates Royal Oak B, after suffering a chastening 14-1 home defeat.
Mark Hall’s side are now rooted in tenth place on two points.
Elsewhere, Martin Cole instigated a classy 9-6 home success over Nicholas Nickleby for Sheephaven Bay, while British Legion climbed up to sixth place in the table following their convincing 11-4 defeat of Camden’s Golden Lion.