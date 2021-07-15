Arsenal star Kim Little named as Team GB captain for summer Olympics

Published: 5:10 PM July 15, 2021

Arsenal's Kim Little (left) and Reading's Angharad James battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Madejski Stadium - Credit: PA

Arsenal's Kim Little has been named as a captain for Team GB at the Olympic games that kick off next Wednesday against Chile.

The FA have confirmed that Little who also captains Arsenal will be one of three captains in Tokyo alongside England and Manchester City skipper Steph Houghton and Welsh and Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle.

Each player will wear the armband on rotation throughout the tournament.

Hege Riise said on the three captains: "We are fortunate to have so many experienced and talented players in our squad and we think of ourselves as a 'leaderful' team, where every individual brings their own leadership strengths to the group.

"However Steph, Sophie and Kim will lead the way on the pitch,this is a very close group on and off the pitch and I have been so impressed how they have all come together."

It's also been confirmed that the team will take the knee before their games.

A team GB statement said: "The Team GB Women's Football squad have confirmed their intention to take the knee on the field of play ahead of kick-off in their games at the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Football tournament in Japan.

"The squad welcomed recent clarification provided by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in relation to Rule 50 which now permits athletes to make gestures on the field of play, provided they are done so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors."

On taking the knee Little said: "Our want is to show solidarity and continue to highlight the systemic racism and discrimination that is part of our society and by taking the knee continuing talk around it to help make changes and create a more equal society.

"Because we are the first sport to take the field of play we wanted to show that message and put it on that platform to highlight the changes that are needed."