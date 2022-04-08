Arsenal duo ruled out of England's World Cup qualifier

Arsenal duo Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy have been ruled out of England's World Cup qualifier away to North Macedonia tonight.

Williamson, who was named permanent captain this week, has travelled to Skopje but will not be involved in Friday's qualifier.

The 25-year-old defender is under concussion protocols having to sit out of training earlier this week as a precaution after being assessed following Arsenal's match at the weekend away at Leicester City.

England boss Sarina Wiegman said: “She came into camp good on Sunday but we didn't want to take any risks against North Macedonia and she had a bit of a headache so we took the medical protocols.

"She just needs to take a bit more time in her programme to build her up so she is getting prepared for Tuesday's game against Northern Ireland."

Wubben-Moy has returned to Arsenal after complaints of a thigh injury and will now be assessed by the Gunners medical team ahead of next weekend's game with Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.

Alex Greenwood of Manchester City has also pulled out of the squad with Everton’s Gabby George being called up as a replacement.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s north London derby with Tottenham Hotspur has been rearranged for Wednesday May 4.

The match at Emirates Stadium will kick off at 7.15pm and be broadcast live on BBC Two.

All previously purchased tickets remain valid for this fixture, unless refunds have already been requested. Digital tickets sent via email at the time of purchase should be used to gain entry to the match.

Ticket holders will be emailed with details of how to request a refund in the unfortunate event that they are no longer able to attend the rearranged date.

The Gunners trip to Everton on Sunday April 24 has been rearranged for a 6.45pm kick-off with that game being selected for a Sky Sports broadcast.