Lisa Evans joins West Ham on loan from Arsenal

Published: 7:59 AM August 16, 2021

Arsenal's Lisa Evans (left) and Everton's Lucy Graham battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal's Lisa Evans has joined fellow Women's Super League side West Ham United on a season-long loan deal.

The Scottish winger departs in hope of more regular football in east London after not playing as much as she would have liked.

The versatile full-back only made four starts in the WSL last season due to her injury problems and fell behind Noelle Maritz and Anna Patten in the pecking order.

However, she did net a hat-trick in the FA Cup against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur as the Gunners claimed a 4-0 victory.

Evans joined Arsenal in 2017 from Bayern Munich and has made 95 appearances for the club scoring 15 goals.

During her first season in north London Evans scored two goals in 18 games and was part of the side that won the 2017/18 Continental Cup.

Evans has picked up 12 trophies during her career so far and in her second season in north London made 18 league appearances as the Gunners secured the 2018/19 WSL title.

During that title-winning season she moved from right-back after previously playing as a winger.

On signing for West Ham she said: "I’m really looking forward to the season ahead with West Ham United.

"The move came about pretty quickly and when I saw the facilities and met the staff and some of the girls here at the club, it was an opportunity that was too good to turn down, I’m really excited for the season ahead.

"It’s a really close-knit group here and everyone has been so lovely in welcoming me to the club, so I’m really looking forward to what we can achieve going forward."

Hammers boss Olli Harder went on to add: "We feel as though Lisa is somebody who adds a lot of value from an attacking aspect with her directness and her pace going forward.

"She’s another player that I believe will represent the club well whilst she is with us, and she fits into our values.

“She has the personality and drive that we’re looking for here, and we hope that she will be able to help us move forward this season.”

Evans could be set to make her competitive debut for West Ham away to Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the season on September 5.