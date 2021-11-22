News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Opinion

Arsenal humbled at Anfield, but one match shouldn't define their season

Author Picture Icon

Adam Perry

Published: 1:36 PM November 22, 2021
Liverpool's Diogo Jota clashes into Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during the Premier League matc

Liverpool's Diogo Jota clashes into Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during the Premier League match at Anfield - Credit: PA

Arsenal suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday evening, ending a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions. 

It was a difficult night for the Gunners and a reminder of the stark difference between the top three – Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool – and the rest of the Premier League. 

Aaron Ramsdale commented on the gulf in class on the night, saying: “I think that shows the quality that they have got and where we want to get to. This game is not going to define our season, it is possibly the toughest place to come in the Premier League.” 

He later added: “No one will be moping around, no one will have heads down, we will come in on Monday and evaluate the game, we are an honest bunch of players." 

Despite being top four challengers, Liverpool away was always going to be a tough fixture for Arsenal’s young squad, with Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu experiencing the Anfield crowd for the first time. 

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette battle for the ball during the

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara (left) and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield - Credit: PA

The Gunners started the game reasonably well, hanging on for the opening 40 minutes until the first goal was scored.  

An altercation between Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp, followed by the goal, bred life into the crowd, resulting in Arsenal’s heads dropping and mistakes being made. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Remembering London's teenage homicide victims in 2021
  2. 2 Woman dies after falling 'from height' in Islington
  3. 3 Jeremy Corbyn to take legal action over fake photo
  1. 4 Potential travel disruptions in east and central north London this week
  2. 5 Man dies after two people found in Regent's Canal near Angel
  3. 6 Knife crime problem 'will get worse' charity warns after latest teen's death
  4. 7 Disabled man 'unfairly dismissed' by Islington Council
  5. 8 Islington stabbing: Pub licence revoked after staff failed to react
  6. 9 Revealed: Islington's best market stalls
  7. 10 Islington Council remains tight-lipped over new LTN around Upper Street

It is easy to both overreact and underreact to a 4-0 loss. 

Arsenal were taught a lesson by one of the most intense teams in the world and they were chasing shadows for half the game. 

However, as Aaron Ramsdale says, one game will not define Arsenal’s season and the context of the young players bears some weight.  

What Arsenal need to do now is bounce back, both against Newcastle at the weekend, and the next time they travel to Anfield. 

The team needs to continue to grow at every opportunity, and experiencing big defeats to Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool this season gives Arsenal an idea of where they want to get to.  

Newcastle at home next weekend is a good opportunity to get back on track. 

Arsenal FC
Football
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The festivities kick off at Angel Central shopping centre with first lights switch-on of the season

Days Out Guide

Festive events lined up for Islington this Christmas

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Frank McKeever

London Live

Disappearance of Islington man being treated as 'suspected homicide'

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Natural History Museum ice rink in Kensington

Days Out Guide

Where to ice skate in London this winter

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
film crew Pirates

London Live

Film crews for Reggie Yates garage film spotted around north London

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon