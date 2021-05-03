News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Jayne Ludlow takes up Manchester City role putting Arsenal rumours to bed

Josh Bunting

Published: 2:00 PM May 3, 2021   
Wales head coach Jayne Ludlow during the warm up before the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 Qualifying Group

Wales head coach Jayne Ludlow during the warm up before the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 Qualifying Group C match at Rodney Parade, Newport. - Credit: PA

Jayne Ludlow who was tipped as a possible replacement to take over from Joe Montemurro at Arsenal has been appointed technical director of the girls academy at Manchester City.

Ludlow left her role as Wales manager in January and was hotly tipped to replace the Australian when he announced he would be leaving at the end of the season. 

Ludlow previously captained Arsenal and won many trophies so why she was linked to the job but now it is clear she won't be in charge of the north Londoner's next season. 

Montemurro announced last month that he was leaving the club to spend more time with his family. 

She told the Manchester City website: "I am excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to join Manchester City Football Club as Technical Director of the Girls’ Academy.

“I look forward to ensuring that our Academy prioritises personal and football development so that our next generation positively impact the game and societies of the future.

“I am also committed to helping facilitate a creative, positive learning environment where both coaches and players can thrive and one that enables them to reach the highest levels of the game.”

Gavin Makel, Managing Director of Manchester City Women, added: “I'm delighted to welcome Jayne to the Manchester City family.

“Her experiences and accomplishments as both a player and coach are up there with the very best, whilst her passion for developing young players matches that of our own.

“I'm thoroughly looking forward to working with Jayne as we look to build upon the strong foundations already set within the Girls’ Academy.”

As well as playing for Arsenal Ludlow also had spells at Southampton and Millwall and went on to win nine FA Women’s Premier League titles, six Women’s FA Cups, four Women’s League Cups and a UEFA Women’s Cup in her career. 

