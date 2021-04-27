Arsenal youngster Ruby Mace making big impression in Birmingham loan spell

Published: 2:30 PM April 27, 2021

Bristol City's Abi Harrison (left) and Birmingham City's Ruby Mace battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday March 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Ruby Mace has made a big impression for Birmingham City since joining on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

Mace has scored two goals during her time with Carla Ward's Blues a last gasp equaliser away to West Ham and the opener in Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Reading.

Mace put the Blues ahead when she drilled in after Sarah Mayling put in a delightful ball into the box before the 17-year-old reacted quickest to drill her effort into the back of the net.

The youngster is a key player to Birmingham's system as she is key in possession and her passing range is excellent and is very progressive with her passing meaning she likes to get her team on the front foot.

Birmingham are currently 10th in the league and in a relegation battle but Mace isn't allowing that pressure to effect her and her all round game.

You may also want to watch:

Mace made her debut for Joe Montemurro’s side in September when the Gunners overcame Tottenham Hotspur to reach the Vitality Women’s FA Cup semi-final and is a big part of the future at the club.

The England youth International is a centre-midfielder but has played at centre-back for the Blues adapting well to the postion as she has been named in the Her Football Hub team of the week three times in such a short space of time.

Mace has also captained England at youth level so she has shown her leadership ability and quality and scored her first goal for her country against Belgium under 17's.

This season she has completed 76 per cent of her passes showing that she is confident in possesion a perfect mould for an Arsenal player and has completed 82 per cent of her dribbles showing she is powerful at breaking out from the back and enjoys carrying the ball forward.

Defensively she has completed 72 per cent of her pressures a very good and promising statistic for her all round game meaning she isn't afraid to get tight to attackers when she is marking them.

Pressures are judged on the amount of tackles, interceptions and challenges that a player makes in a game.

Mace is one of the most exciting prospects in the country and has proven that she is capable of playing first team football in the Women's Super League at such a young age as she has stepped up when most needed for Birmingham City.

Joe Montemurro has previously said: "I’m not taking away from the other academy girls but Ruby is a special one and she’s someone that I believe has a little bit more and will adapt quickly to becoming a first team player here at Arsenal.”

As well as the loan spell at Birmingham she trains with Arsenal during the week so will take advice of Kim Little and Jordan Nobbs the senior players that play in her natural postion and that can only help her development.

The fact that she can watch players of this calibre train will only help her and watch their technique that she can pick up and develop is a bright sign for Mace as she is still only 17 and has plenty of time to work on it.

Mace has showed a level of maturity beyond her years and is shown Arsenal fans what she is all about, one thing is for sure she has a bright bright future in north London.