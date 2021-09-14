News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Mana Iwabuchi wins Arsenal goal of the month award

Author Picture Icon

Josh Bunting

Published: 9:37 AM September 14, 2021   
Arsenal's Mana Iwabuchi (right) and Reading's Lily Woodham battle for the ball during the FA Women's

Arsenal's Mana Iwabuchi (right) and Reading's Lily Woodham battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading. Picture date: Sunday September 12, 2021. - Credit: PA

Mana Iwabuchi has won Arsenal’s goal of the month award for August for her stunning strike against PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualification.

Iwabuchi’s strike finished with 64 per cent of the votes cast, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's against West Brom in the Carabao Cup finishing in second place. 

Vivianne Miedema's goal against PSV was just edged out into third place.

Iwabuchi picked the ball out wide before twisting and turning before firing her strike into the top corner beyond the reach of Sari van Veenendaal.

Iwabuchi has made a bright start to her Arsenal career scoring in the Champions League and also claiming an assist against Chelsea in the opening game of the season as the Gunners won 3-2. 

You may also want to watch:

Iwabuchi has scored three goals for the Gunners so far in the Champions League two in that win against PSV and the opener against FC Okzhetpes.

Arsenal are currently second in the Women’s Super League table behind Brighton & Hove Albion with  Manchester City up next for Jonas Eidevall’s side on Sunday, September 26.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tony Eastlake: Man denies murder of ‘flower man of Islington’
  2. 2 'Islington drivers – you don't always need to overtake cyclists'
  3. 3 Yellow rain warning: London roads and railways set to be hit by deluge
  1. 4 Statue to honour Windrush nurses unveiled outside Whittington Hospital
  2. 5 Aristocrat's daughter, 25, died unexpectedly after developing 'severe headache'
  3. 6 This week's travel news for Islington and Hackney
  4. 7 Win a pair of Carabao Cup tickets to Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon
  5. 8 Jeremy Corbyn joins campaign to protect human right Article 25
  6. 9 Refugee cooking school gets go-ahead to serve alcohol in lessons
  7. 10 Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn
Arsenal FC
Women's Football
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gwyneth Strong, who played Cassandra in Only Fools and Horses, returns to a recreation of the iconic Nags Head

Farringdon pub kitted out just like the Nag's Head to mark Only Fools...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The Whitecross Street Party (WXSP) in 2019

Whitecross Street Party to host more than 25 renowned street artists

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran, pictured here  in 2017 

Ed Sheeran marks decade since publishing deal with throwback picture to...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
You can't beat the feeling of having a meal prepared for you and being pampered in a restaurant says

Vote for your favourite pub and restaurant in Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon