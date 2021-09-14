Mana Iwabuchi wins Arsenal goal of the month award
- Credit: PA
Mana Iwabuchi has won Arsenal’s goal of the month award for August for her stunning strike against PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualification.
Iwabuchi’s strike finished with 64 per cent of the votes cast, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's against West Brom in the Carabao Cup finishing in second place.
Vivianne Miedema's goal against PSV was just edged out into third place.
Iwabuchi picked the ball out wide before twisting and turning before firing her strike into the top corner beyond the reach of Sari van Veenendaal.
Iwabuchi has made a bright start to her Arsenal career scoring in the Champions League and also claiming an assist against Chelsea in the opening game of the season as the Gunners won 3-2.
Iwabuchi has scored three goals for the Gunners so far in the Champions League two in that win against PSV and the opener against FC Okzhetpes.
Arsenal are currently second in the Women’s Super League table behind Brighton & Hove Albion with Manchester City up next for Jonas Eidevall’s side on Sunday, September 26.
