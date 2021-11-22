Arsenal boss Eidevall says Kim Little injury is not serious

Arsenal's manager has said the injury to Kim Little is not serious after she came off during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

The midfielder was replaced at the break by Jordan Nobbs.

But Jonas Eidevall said: “The indication is that it’s not serious it was precautionary. We came in at half time and it’s a cold day and she would have needed to warm up again.

"We thought that was the best decision to take for the team and also to get a good rhythm for the second half. We didn’t want to end up breaking the rhythm of the half with an early substitution. We didn’t want to kill our rhythm.”

Arsenal's Noelle Maritz (centre) and Manchester United's Leah Galton (right) battle for the ball during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match - Credit: PA

Arsenal are still unbeaten in the Women’s Super League this season and on that Eidevall said: “It’s a big question with many layers! From a personal point of view I am still learning the league, the club and the players.

"I am very pleased with the results, but I am most pleased with this environment that we are learning in.

"That’s why I really like working with this group of players and the staff as well. We don’t just look at the draw with Spurs, for example, with disappointment, we are learning from it. We are learning when we lose, draw and win.

"It’s nice to win the matches but you need to have that learning culture in place. That’s what I’m most pleased with.”

Tobin Heath remains injured and Eidevall said: “It’s still not quite right. I know I said a few weeks ago it was a small injury and we probably tried to progress on it too early. We had to take a step back and we decided not to push forward on it too quickly. We need to ensure we get it properly right.”

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs and Manchester United's Hannah Blundell (left) battle for the ball during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match - Credit: PA

Arsenal previously dropped points against Tottenham Hotspur, drawing 1-1, and Eidevall felt the team was more solid and better defensively against the Red Devils.

“Not really because I think the big difference is that we were much, much better in defence and we had a much more solid formation.

"We understood the concept of compactness much better but, of course, you still need to execute on your chances so it was very pleasing that we could get that start to the second half, especially as we had to sub Kim Little at half time.

"We needed that start to the half. It made the second half an easier journey for us with a difficult opponent.”

With Leah Williamson out for a significant length of time, defence could be an issue.

Eidevall ssaid: “Defending is not only the back four, it’s everyone. You see how dedicated a player like Vivianne Miedema is today in performing our game plan off the ball.

"The contradictory thing in football is that the defending starts with the forwards and the attack starts with the goalkeeper.

"When the whole team is so dedicated to the match plan it becomes so much easier to defend.

"When we attack, it starts with our defenders being composed on the ball, taking up good positions to receive the ball so that we can play our way out. We can find the right passes and situations and that triggers runs from our forward players.

"It’s the collective I am pleased with today.”

Simone Boye Sørensen, Mana Iwabuchi and Heath missed the game, but it is hoped they will make the FA Cup clash against Chelsea on December 5.

“I hope so," said the manager. "Tobin is staying home and not joining up with her national team. That’s a decision we have made to get her right.

"Simone isn’t joining up with her national team either. Mana couldn’t play today but we think it will be possible for her to play minutes for Japan. They have a camp in Europe.

"She will join up with them and we have good communication with Japan. Hopefully she can play some minutes for them and be ready for the final.”