How Katie McCabe has transformed into one of Arsenal's key players

Published: 11:00 AM April 7, 2021

Arsenal's Katie McCabe celebrates scoring their third goal of the match against Tottenham in the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Credit: PA

Katie McCabe's performance in the north London derby on Saturday afternoon was one of the performances of the season for any Arsenal Women's star.

The Republic of Ireland captain registered a goal and an assist at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to keep up her fine performances with many fans claiming that she has been the Gunners key performer this campaign.

McCabe's assist puts her on to 11 this season in the Women's Super League just one off equaling Beth Mead's record of 12 in the title winning campaign of 2018-19.

McCabe at left-back made a big impression last season but this campaign has stepped up a level to become one of the sides most consistent performers.

She has been directly involved in 6 goals in her last four league games with a goal and assist in two of those matches Aston Villa and Spurs away while also registering assists against Birmingham City and Manchester United.

Joe Montemurro said after the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on her performance and her season in general: "She’s becoming more intelligent in her movements so she’s getting into better positions more consistently to really hurt teams.

"Last year that was maybe a little more random, this year it’s more calculated and structured in terms of the positions she takes up.

"A lot of the stuff she is doing now is coming inside a lot and making that extra midfielder sometimes and sometimes she stays a little higher and that’s very hard to mark. Because her positioning is more consistent she is receiving the ball in better areas."

This is a prime reason why she has been so good this season she has taken more risks while advancing forward into the attacking areas of the pitch.

On Saturday McCabe was crucial to how Arsenal overloaded Spurs on the left with Jordan Nobbs, Caitlin Foord and Vivianne Miedema all crucial to the match tactic with McCabe having so much space to attack Esther Morgan.

McCabe is a very versatile player and that has been key to just how well she has adapted into the left-back role as the 25 year old can also play as winger or even as a striker.

McCabe's crossing was always good but like her performances in general they've also gone up a level this season as her corners against Manchester United in the 2-0 win for Arsenal caused the Red Devils countless problems.

The second goal against Casey Stoney's side came from one of those corners as it found Lotte Wubben-Moy at the back-post and she rose highest to head beyond Mary Earps in the Manchester United goal.

McCabe has worked hard and is extremely dedicated to become one of Arsenal's key performers as she grows from strength to strength.

She has also improved drastically in her defensive duties becoming more intelligent in her 1 v 1 battles with the opposition wingers and was a key part in keeping a clean-sheet against Manchester United with her individual battle against Ella Toone keeping the young England International quiet.

Defensively she makes an average of 2.13 tackles per game and makes 1.60 interceptions per 90 minutes showing that she is reliable at the back as well as advancing forward.

Going forward her progressive passing is also key to how Arsenal play as that allows Danielle van de Donk, Nobbs and Jill Roord to find space and hit teams attacking wise.

McCabe is a fine example to all young footballers showing If you continue to work hard on something that you will eventually reap the rewards.

She has turned into one of Arsenal's key players through her hard work and working on aspects of her game that she identified as her weakness and has excelled in doing so.