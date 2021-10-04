Arsenal duo Mead and Miedema nominated for player of the month

Published: 12:15 PM October 4, 2021

Arsenal duo Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema have been nominated for the Barclay’s Women’s Super League player of the month award for September.

Arsenal currently sit top of the league winning all three of their games two of those against title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City as well and winning a difficult trip away at Reading.

In the league Mead has got off to a rapid start scoring three goals and registering three assists to her name as she netted two against Chelsea on the opening day of the season as the Gunners beat the defending champions 3-2.

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) and Vivianne Miedema battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Villa Park. - Credit: PA

Her second goal against Chelsea may have been offside but she still took it with confidence and composure, rounding the keeper before slotting home, shortly after scoring with a stunning strike beyond Ann-Katrine Berger.

At Reading Mead kept up her red-hot form as she netted once, however she also supplied two assists for Miedema as Jonas Eidevall’s side came away 4-0 winners before rounding off the month with an assist in the 5-0 win over Manchester City.

Mead beat Manchester City keeper Karima Taieb to the ball before squaring for Miedema to drill her shot into the back of the net. She has been on top form this season and she earned a recall to the England squad playing in both World Cup qualification matches against North Macedonia and Luxembourg.

Mead impressed in both those games with her energy and has been the crucial point of attack in Arsenal’s high pressing system.

Miedema is also nominated for the first monthly award of the season as she started the new campaign in typical fashion, scoring four goals in three games and also having two assists to her name. She scored the Gunners' opening league goal of the campaign against Chelsea, latching onto a pass from Katie McCabe before cutting back and firing her strike into the net.

The Netherlands international, who hit her 100th goal for the club in September against Slavia Prague in the Champions League, netted a brace away to Reading in the second game of the league season.

The record goalscorer in the WSL ended the month with that opening goal against Manchester City after a neat pass from Mead.

The Arsenal pair will be up against Remi Allen (Aston Villa), Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur), Inessa Kaagman (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sam Kerr (Chelsea) and Fran Kirby (Chelsea).

Jonas Eidevall has been nominated for manager of the month after guiding his new team to the top of the table winning all three games.

He has brought a new attacking approach to the Gunners and the early signs are very positive in north London.

Eidevall will be up against Aston Villa’s Carla Ward as both coaches prepare to do battle against one another on Saturday evening and Tottenham Hotspur’s Rehanne Skinner.