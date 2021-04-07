Vivianne Miedema named in Her Football Hub team of the week

Published: 3:00 PM April 7, 2021

Vivianne Miedema has been named in the Her Football Hub team of the week after the Netherlands international scored twice against Bristol City on Sunday.

The Gunners won 4-0 with a Miedema brace and goals from Beth Mead and Danielle van de Donk taking them up to third in the Women's Super League table above Manchester United.

Arsenal took the lead inside four minutes when Jill Roord, Danielle van de Donk and Vivianne Miedema all linked up in a Dutch triangle and Miedema was played in by Roord to slam the ball across Sophie Baggaley and into the bottom corner of the net.

Miedema scored her second on 65 minutes when Williamson went on a powerful run playing a neat reverse pass to Kim Little who laid a pass off to Nobbs. When the England international's shot was saved by Baggaley the loose ball fell for Miedema to tap in the fourth.

The 24-year-old also registered an assist for van de Donk's goal as she skipped beyond the Robins defence before playing the ball across for the midfielder who smashed the ball into the bottom corner of the Robins net.

Miedema who is now the joint top goalscorer in the league alongside Chelsea's Sam Kerr with 17 goals each.

On Sunday Miedema had 5 shots out of 11 on target, the striker also created one goal creating action and played 3 key passes having a 76.9 per cent pass success rate as she also completed seven out of nine dribbles.

Miedema could have added to her goal tally but was denied by the woodwork twice as she hit the post on two occasions and Baggaley in the Bristol City goal made several top class saves to deny her taking the match-ball home with her.

The Golden Boot race with Kerr is going to go all the way to the wire but it's advantage Miedema as she has four games left to play one more than Kerr of Chelsea.

Her Football Hub team of the week: Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Maya Le Tissier (Brighton & Hove Albion), Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United), Rikke Sevecke (Everton), Kenza Dali (West Ham United), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Izzy Christiansen (Everton), Inessa Kaagman (Brighton & Hove Albion), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Martha Thomas (West Ham).