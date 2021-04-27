Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema nominated for WSL player of the season award

Published: 4:39 PM April 27, 2021

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been shortlisted for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the season award.

Miedema currently has 17 goals this season in 19 Women's Super League appearances and is one goal behind Sam Kerr of Chelsea but Miedema has a game in hand against West Ham United.

The Netherlands international also has 5 assists to her name this campaign and has played out wide as in the Number 9 position to create overloads on the opposition.

Miedema recently made her 100th appearance for the Gunners and scored her 92nd goal for the club that day in the FA Cup as Joe Montemurro's side beat Gillingham 10-0.

Miedema became the record goalscorer in WSL history after netting a hat-trick against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in October as Joe Montemurro's side won 6-1 at Meadow Park and has battled with Manchester City striker Ellen White all season at the top of that list.

This season the striker has found the net 23 times in all competitions making her Arsenal's top goalscorer and she was also named the best player in Women's Super League history as the division celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Miedema has been nominated alongside Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby, Manchester City's Chloe Kelly and Sam Mewis and Everton's Izzy Christiansen.

To vote for Miedema you can do so by following the link https://womenscompetitions.thefa.com/Article/20210427-barclays-fawsl-player-of-the-season