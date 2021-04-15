Vivianne Miedema voted Women's Super League's greatest ever player

Published: 5:14 PM April 15, 2021

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been voted as the Women's Super League best ever player from the BBC.

BBC Sport journalists, reporters and commentators came up with a shortlist of the 14 women they thought should be in the conversation for the greatest WSL player as Miedema came out on top.

This was to celebrate the league turning ten as Tuesday was the anniversary of the first ever game as Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 with a goal from Gilly Flaherty.

Miedema is the top goalscorer in the history of the WSL as she has registered 59 goals in 63 games for the Gunners.

Miedema is the top goalscorer in the league this season with 17 goals joint with Chelsea's Australian striker Sam Kerr.

Miedema became the record goalscorer in WSL history after netting a hat-trick against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in October.

The Dutch international also became the first player in WSL history to score two first-half hat-tricks as she netted her first against Bristol City in December 2019 in an 11-1 victory at Meadow Park.

Miedema finished as the Women’s Super League's top goalscorer in the 2019-20 season after netting 16 goals for the Gunners.

She scored 10 with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head as she led the top flight charts for a second consecutive season.

Miedema was also the first player to score back-to-back hat-tricks in WSL history and the 24-year-old continues to break new ground.

During her time at Arsenal she helped the club win the 2018-19 Women's Super League title and was the leading goalscorer that season with 22.

She has made 99 appearances for Arsenal in total scoring 91 goals and could make her 100th appearance for Joe Montemurro's troops this Sunday against Gillingham in the FA Women's Cup.

In the 2018-19 season the Netherlands leading goalscorer as well as the WSL's was crowned the PFA Women's player's player of the season.

Miedema beat competition from Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Fran Kirby, Alex Scott, Karen Carney, Jill Scott, Fara Williams, Kim Little, Ellen White, Rachel Yankey, Ji So-yun, Gilly Flaherty and Nikita Parris to claim top spot.

Meanwhile, Miedema could have an award in her hands soon as she's been nominated for the PFA Bristol Street motors player of the month for March.

In March the Netherlands striker started in all three WSL games against Birmingham City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur as the Gunners picked up wins in all of those games.

She scored two goals in the three games including a goal of the season contender away at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 24-year-old connected perfectly with a cross from Katie McCabe and sent a first time volley high into the net to make it 2-0 Arsenal as they went on to win 3-0.

The first goalscorer that day at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Caitlin Foord has also been nominated for the award after she also featured in all three games during the month.

The Australian hit double figures for the season in March as she scored a brace against Birmingham City and the opener in that north London derby away at Spurs.

The Arsenal duo have been nominated alongside Everton duo Simone Magill and Hayley Raso, Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Brighton's Inessa Kaagman.