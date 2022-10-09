Arsenal 'will enjoy current position' says Arteta after beating Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side would enjoy their current position after a 3-2 victory over Liverpool saw them overtake City and reclaim top spot in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka struck twice after Gabriel Martinelli's first-minute effort, with Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino replying for the visitors.

Saka's winner came from a penalty after the spot-kick was awarded following Thiago Alcantara's challenge on Gabriel Jesus, which contained minimal contact, with VAR upholding the decision without sending referee Michael Oliver to have a second look at the foul to add further fuel to the discussion in recent weeks over officiating consistency.

And Arteta said: "At the moment, enjoy where we are, and play with the courage and the belief that we played with in the second half and go step by step.

"Just thank you so much to the boys and our supporters for experiencing an afternoon like this. It's what our profession is about, to live days like this and I really enjoyed it - especially the way we won."

On the atmosphere in north London, Arteta said: "I've never seen it like this.

"You cannot imagine how much it helps the players and how much it gives them. One of the nicest things we've done since we are together here is to unite everybody and make them feel like you are going to experience something together."

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates giving Arsenal the lead against Liverpool - Credit: PA

The Gunners took the lead with their first attack inside the first minute, as Liverpool were caught out from a clever move from Martin Odegaard, who picked out Martinelli and he made no mistake in slotting the ball past Alisson Becker.

The goal was allowed to stand after a brief VAR check for offside and there was then another quick VAR check for a possible penalty to Liverpool after the ball appeared to hit Gabriel Magalhaes' arm but nothing was given.

Liverpool had been pushing for the equaliser before it came through Nunez in the 34th minute - the Uruguayan's first goal for the club since the opening day against Fulham.

Luis Diaz ran down the right wing, beating the Arsenal defence and crossing the ball for Liverpool's summer signing who slotted the ball past Aaron Ramsdale.

At the start of the second half, Alisson had to make a stop to deny Odegaard from the centre of the box, but it was a less frantic start than the first.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez (left) and Arsenal's William Saliba battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Firmino levelled in the 53rd minute with a well-struck shot past Ramsdale into the corner of the net.

But Arsenal piled on the pressure again and Liverpool had been consistently scrambling to clear their lines when the hosts were awarded a penalty for a foul on Jesus by Thiago.

Arsenal's Ben White attacks against Liverpool - Credit: PA

The decision was referred to VAR and upheld despite minimal contact, but the spot-kick itself was delayed due to an altercation between a number of players including Granit Xhaka.

Saka fired the ball past Alisson to restore the home side's lead, and Liverpool were unable to level the score for a third time.