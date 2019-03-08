Search

Mills strikes gold at Special Olympics

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 March 2019

Lily Mills won two gold medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games (pic: New City College)

Lily Mills won two gold medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games (pic: New City College)

Talented teenage tennis star triumphed in the girls’ singles and doubles in Abu Dhabi

Lily Mills returned from the Special Olympics World Summer Games with two gold medals in her luggage.

The Islington teenager triumphed in both the girls’ singles and doubles events at the competition in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

A student at New City College’s Hackney campus, Mills suffers from a rare gene disorder and was told she would never be able to pick up a tennis racket, which makes her success all the more impressive.

Ranked second in the UK for female tennis players with learning disabilities, Mills has been competing since the age of 12 and has won dozens of silver and gold medals at local and national levels.

“I was really proud to represent Team GB in Abu Dhabi. It was a really good and fun experience,” said Mills following her medal-winning success in Abu Dhabi.

“Tennis has given me the chance to travel, meet new people and try new things.”

