Joe Montemurro 'emotional' as he bows out as Arsenal manager

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro congratulates his players at the end of the Vitality Women's FA Cup fifth round match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday May 16, 2021. - Credit: PA

Joe Montemurro was emotional as he said his goodbyes to Arsenal following Sunday's 9-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Montemurro departs the Gunners after a successful three-and-a-half year spell.

"I can’t put into words what all the words and tributes I’ve received this week mean to me. It’s been brilliant from all of the Arsenal fans and it’s been absolutely amazing, and I have cherished every word and everyone that has reached out.

"It’s been really emotional and I am going to miss the place."

Montemurro decided to leave on his own terms to spend time with his family.

"You always want to be in a position to make the decision yourself and I have purely made the decision on what I think is best for the club and for myself so I can move on and get a bit of a break.

"I think it’s a decision that benefits everyone and I am sure the club will move on and do bigger and better things."

Arsenal won 9-0 with a brace from Noelle Maritz and goals from Jordan Nobbs, Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Danielle van de Donk, Jill Roord and Katie McCabe.

"It was a nice summery game and a recap of the things we try to do: the bravery, the proactiveness. We took risks and I like that, and it was beautiful to see everything we try to do summed up like that today. I couldn’t have asked for any more from the team."

The Australian added: "I felt all week that the players wanted to finish the season on a high and really set things up for next year, and all credit to the players. They were fantastic and it was great to get everyone involved and tinker with a few things so it was a nice send off."

Montemurro was voted as the Arsenal Women's supporters club player of the match.

"I think it’s the new scarf that the players bought me as a going away present. I think I just looked good on the touch line to get me the award."

Earlier on Sunday there was a report from Optus Sport in Australia saying that Montemurro had agreed to take over at Juventus ahead of next season, but he was quick to set aside those reports.

"I haven’t seen anything about it and it’s news to me, to be honest. I won’t lie, there have been some calls to my agent, and some inquiries, but I haven’t agreed to anything and nor do I intend to make any decisions for now."