Joe Montemurro says he expects Vivianne Miedema to stay at Arsenal

Published: 12:53 PM May 15, 2021

Arsenal's outgoing manager Joe Montemurro says that he fully expects Vivianne Miedema to stay at the club for another season.

The Netherlands international has another year on her contract but has been linked to several of Europe's top clubs including Lyon.

However speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of his final game in charge of Arsenal this weekend against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

"She has one more year on her contract."She's still here, she's definitely still going to be here while I'm around for one more week, I think everything has been said about Viv's future.

"I see Viv from a more personal, friend's perspective,we have really good football discussions, not necessarily about Arsenal but other games and the sport in general.

"She has been rewarded for her super understanding, her football brain and who she is as a player, she makes everything look easy and that's what the top players do."

This season Miedema became the top goalscorer in WSL history when she netted a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur back in October at Meadow Park in a 6-1 Arsenal win.

Montemurro was also asked about who he expected his successor to be at the Gunners when he leaves following the game on Sunday.

"I have thought about this, they need to get someone who is an Arsenal person, someone who understands the ethos of the group, what the badge means.

"Those qualities are important, it is difficult to not love the club and what the brand means if you work here.

"I assume there will be a football style which is synonymous with the club that will need to continue. The important criteria is understanding the club culture but also the football.

"The third thing is understanding the growth of the women's game, understanding the landscape of the WSL and women's game in Europe.

"I don't have any names, I have no idea who is on that shortlist."

Montemurro will oversee his final game in charge of the Gunners this Sunday against the Eagles at Meadow Park with a 3pm kick off time.