Joe Montemurro's five most memorable games as Arsenal manager

Published: 8:15 AM May 19, 2021

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro congratulates his players at the end of the Vitality Women's FA Cup fifth round match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday May 16, 2021. - Credit: PA

Joe Montemurro departed Arsenal on Sunday following a three and a half year spell at the club with a 9-0 win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

There have been so many memorable moments of the Australian in charge of the Gunners but here are five of the most memorable occasions.

First Trophy:

In March 2018 Joe Montemurro was to lift his first trophy as Arsenal Women's boss as the Gunners beat Manchester City 1-0 at Meadow Park.

The game took place at Wycombe Wanderers Adams Park as Arsenal lifted the trophy for the fifth time in their history a record.

You may also want to watch:

Vivianne Miedema who wasn't fully fit struck the game's only goal, slotting in after neat build-up play from Jordan Nobbs.

Miedema's goal came in her first final in English football since her move from Bayern Munich.

That defeat was only Manchester City's second in all competitions since May 2017, having won 22 of their previous 25 matches.

Arsenal came close to opening the scoring when Dominique Jansen rattled the crossbar from 25 yards out as City failed to clear their lines.

However the Gunners did take the lead when Nobbs who began the move picked a clever pass out wide left to Janssen and she crossed for Miedema who took the ball down on her chest and drilled beyond Ellie Roebuck.

City's best opening came on 68 minutes when Claire Emslie played a pass over the top for Nikita Parris who's header was well pawed away by Sari Van Veenendaal.

At the end of the game Montemurro said: "We played against one of the best teams in Europe and we passed the test.

“For me it’s a platform of belief, a platform to go forward, and that’s the most important thing for us.”

Tottenham Hotspur away during the 2019-20:

In November 2019, Arsenal played part in the record crowd ever recorded in a Women's Super League game when they traveled to Tottenham to play in the north London Derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

38,262 were there, a record Women's Super League attendance to see Arsenal take the bragging rights.

Tottenham started the better on the day and had the first chance after a cagey opening as Kit Graham saw herself go one on one with Zinsberger but the Austrian keeper came out on top beating away the danger.

Graham then almost scored again, hitting the post with a good effort from just outside the box.

At the other end McCabe came close to breaking the deadlock for the red and white side of North London as the Republic of Ireland captain hit the crossbar with a delicate chip.

Arsenal sold out their away allocation on the day 3,000 Gunners packed into the stadium and they did see their side score just after the break.

Little picked the ball up on the edge of the area before dazzling the Spurs defence and executing a beautiful finish beyond the reach of Rebecca Spencer.

Miedema who ended the season with 16 league goals did wrap the game up and seal the three points for the Gunners in the 82nd minute as she took advantage of a defensive mix-up before rounding Spencer and firing into the roof of the net to round off a historic day not only for north London but for Women's football.

Montemurro said: "I'd be lying to you, being a Gooner if I said it wasn't a great occasion for us."

Chelsea away in October 2018:

Arguably Montemurro's finest moment in the Arsenal dugout as the Gunners won 5-0 away to Chelsea in October 2018 on their way to the title.

Kim Little put Arsenal ahead from the spot after Emma Mitchell was fouled and Vivianne Miedema slotted in the second.

Jordan Nobbs' cross flew over Carly Telford to increase the lead and her first-time finish rounded things off after Miedema had netted her second.

Chelsea defender Magdalena Eriksson brought down Emma Mitchell on 21 minutes before Little thumped her effort into the net to open the scoring from the spot.

Little’s superb through-ball found Miedema in behind the defence, and a powerful low shot that flashed under Carly Telford earned her her fifth goal of the season with 38 minutes on the clock.

Nobbs made it three on 52 minutes as her effort from an angle lobbed over Telford and found the back of the net to make it three of the best for Montemurro's troops.

Arsenal then made it four when Miedema got her second before Nobbs added the fifth and her brace after a Beth Mead assist.

Manchester United at home in 2020-21:

On March, 19, 2021 Arsenal took a big step towards the Champions League with a 2-0 win at home to Manchester United who at that time were ahead of the Gunners in the final Champions league spot.

The Gunners were dealt a blow before kick-off with Leah Williamson missing out on the squad with a quad injury forcing Lia Wälti into a make-shift centre-back role.

Arsenal started like a house on fire taking the lead inside just 3 minutes as Caitlin Foord found the space and played in Jill Roord who's shot took a heavy deflection off Millie Turner and beyond Mary Earps

Casey Stoney's side responded well from going behind as Lauren James drove at the Arsenal defence before pulling the ball back for Christen Press who's effort was blocked by Lotte Wubben-Moy and sailed into the hands of Manuela Zinsberger

Montemurro's side were showing their quality on the counter attack as they caused Manchester United problems as Vivianne Miedema crossed aiming for Beth Mead but Turner did well to slide the ball behind.

The opening stages were very open with Press having another sight of goal as her shot was well blocked by Gunners captain Kim Little after Jackie Groenen's low cross.

On 20 minutes it was the Gunners who carved out a good opening as Beth Mead cut inside but her shot was well blocked by Ona Batlle as the ball went behind for a corner.

Manchester United then had a huge chance to equalise seven minutes later as James found herself in space just outside the box but she fizzed her effort over the crossbar when she should have found the back of the Gunners net.

It was then the turn of Ella Toone to have a decent opportunity to equalise when Lucy Stainforth crossed the ball low into the box but Toone couldn't convert sliding in at the back-post.

Katie McCabe then found herself in the book on 32 minutes as she flew into a challenge with Toone before picking up the first yellow card of the match.

Press then decided to have a pop from range on 35 minutes but she curled her effort wide of Zinsberger's right hand post.

Manchester United had the last chance of the first half as Turner tried to make up for her earlier own goal as she met a free-kick but could only head into the hands of Zinsberger who initially came out and then retreated.

Arsenal started the second half the same way as they started the first on top as Mead created a good opportunity for herself as she cut inside but fizzed her effort wide of the goal.

The Gunners were playing with a lot of energy and they forced Earps into a good save as Miedema pulled the trigger from a tight angle before the keeper pushed the ball around for a corner.

From the resulting corner the Gunners doubled their lead as McCabe swung in the ball and Lotte Wubben-Moy rose highest to thump her header beyond the Manchester United keeper and into the net for 2-0 and her second goal of the season.

On 52 minutes Mead found herself in the book as she left a boot in on James on the halfway line which resulted in Amy Fearn showing her a yellow card.

Earps then was called into action on 58 minutes as after some sloppy passing from the Red Devils nearly resulted in Miedema being played in but the keeper came out to smother the loose ball.

Arsenal were then reduced to ten as Mead was shown a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Stainforth on 62 minutes.

Manchester United then put a good passage of play together as Jess Sigsworth, Toone and Stainforth linked up but Wubben-Moy and Lia Wälti came out to close the space down and stop them getting the shot away.

On 79 minutes McCabe was played in down the flank before her cross aiming for Miedema was well intercepted by Amy Turner before the Dutch forward could reach it.

Casey Stoney's side then had the ball in the net in the 81st minute when Sigsworth met a cross with a header that Zinsberger parried before Toone tapped the loose ball into the empty net but the flag was raised and the goal was chalked off.

Arsenal were seeing the game out in a professional manner with Foord chasing every ball down and keeping it in the corner before they made their final change with Miedema coming off to be replaced by Lisa Evans in the 90th minute.

However it was Manchester United who had the final opportunity of the match as former Birmingham City star Stainforth hit a free-kick straight into the Arsenal defensive wall.

Brighton & Hove Albion away in April, 2019:

Arsenal Women claimed their first Women's Super League title since 2012 at the Amex Stadium in April 2019.

On a warm afternoon at Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium in front of what was then a Super League record of 5,265 the Gunners sealed Joe Montemurro's second trophy as Arsenal boss.

It took just six minutes before Arsenal hit the front foot when Vivianne Miedema fired in her 22nd goal of the season as she rifled in a strike from range that cannoned off the underside of the crossbar on its way into the net.

Katie McCabe was then to double the advantage after 30 minutes as Miedema turned provider and the Republic of Ireland captain tucked the ball beyond Marie Hourihan in the Seagulls goal.

In a first half completely dominated by the Gunners it could have been three when McCabe, Beth Mead and Danielle Van De Donk all linked up before the Dutch International saw her effort superbly tipped over by Hourihan.

On the stroke of the interval Louise Quinn could have added the thrid when she got on the end of a corner before looping her header over Irish teammate Hourihan however Victoria Williams was on hand to clear the ball off the line.

It was Hope Powell's Seagulls that carved the first chance out of the second half when Danielle Buet now Bowman curled a shot in from range but Gunners keeper Sari Van Veenendaal got down low to tip the ball away from danger.

Arsenal did get their third on 70 minutes when Beth Mead scored a thunderbolt from range as she skipped beyond Kirsty Barton before thumping in a strike from range into the top corner of the net.

Six minutes later it was 4-0 for Arsenal when Van De Donk completed the scoring, Miedema was played in out wide before her cross to McCabe was only half cut-out by the Brighton defence the ball falling to Kim Little who layed the ball back for Van De Donk to curl her effort beyond Hourihane.

Montemurro said after lifting the trophy: "It's an amazing achievement to win the league title after that long, and doing so in the way we did it was very pleasing.

"I'm already thinking about what's to come to be honest and creating a base on which to build on.

"Man City and Chelsea have set the bar over the past three or four years and Arsenal need to be at that level.

"We put some strategies and long-term planning in when I arrived and I'm happy that the title has come a little earlier than I thought."

Joe Montemurro has left Arsenal a hero in many ways as he brought the club back to the glory days and every Arsenal fan wishes him every success in the future.



































































