Darts: N19 edge out Sheephaven Bay in Archway League thriller
PUBLISHED: 13:48 06 February 2020
Archant
N19 edged to their most pivotal victory in the Archway Darts League as they ousted Irish outfit Sheephaven Bay 8-7 in a thriller in Camden.
John McGee was man of the match for the victors with some sensational high scoring, as the irreplaceable Andy Osborn landed a double 10 finish to secure a third win in a row for the Holloway side.
Champions Kennedy's continued their pursuit of back-to-back titles with a 10-5 demolition of hosts Doyles, as ace Bob Triggs fired several exquisite high scores for a side showing no complacency.
In a contest of high quality at the Royal Oak, Nicholas Nickleby edged out Mark Hall's darters 8-7 late on with an array of clinical checkout successes for a fourth win in six matches, rising to sixth.
Elsewhere, Robert Peel's long-running losing streak was extended to 12 matches by Slattery's as they were dispatched 10-5 and remain rooted to the foot of the table without a point.