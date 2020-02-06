Search

Advanced search

Darts: N19 edge out Sheephaven Bay in Archway League thriller

PUBLISHED: 13:48 06 February 2020

Sheephaven Bay's Martin and Oisin Coyle

Sheephaven Bay's Martin and Oisin Coyle

Archant

N19 edged to their most pivotal victory in the Archway Darts League as they ousted Irish outfit Sheephaven Bay 8-7 in a thriller in Camden.

John McGee was man of the match for the victors with some sensational high scoring, as the irreplaceable Andy Osborn landed a double 10 finish to secure a third win in a row for the Holloway side.

You may also want to watch:

Champions Kennedy's continued their pursuit of back-to-back titles with a 10-5 demolition of hosts Doyles, as ace Bob Triggs fired several exquisite high scores for a side showing no complacency.

In a contest of high quality at the Royal Oak, Nicholas Nickleby edged out Mark Hall's darters 8-7 late on with an array of clinical checkout successes for a fourth win in six matches, rising to sixth.

Elsewhere, Robert Peel's long-running losing streak was extended to 12 matches by Slattery's as they were dispatched 10-5 and remain rooted to the foot of the table without a point.

Most Read

‘I will never forgive them’: Police apologise to family of Henry Hicks five years after Islington teenager’s crash death

The shrine where Henry Hicks died in a police chase in Islington. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police

Man cleared of shooting partner’s brother in Whittington Park, Archway

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

City of London Corporation set to upgrade fire doors and install sprinklers at three Islington estates

York Way Estate. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘I will never forgive them’: Police apologise to family of Henry Hicks five years after Islington teenager’s crash death

The shrine where Henry Hicks died in a police chase in Islington. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police

Man cleared of shooting partner’s brother in Whittington Park, Archway

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

City of London Corporation set to upgrade fire doors and install sprinklers at three Islington estates

York Way Estate. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Darts: N19 edge out Sheephaven Bay in Archway League thriller

Sheephaven Bay's Martin and Oisin Coyle

Standards improving says Arsenal’s Williamson

Arsenal's Leah Williamson talks to the mascots before the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.

Highbury special needs school celebrates after two students elected to Islington Youth Council for first time

Youth council members with councill leader Richard Watts and mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail.

Editor’s comment: Strange days have tracked us down

The UK left the European Union at 11pm on Friday, January 31, 2020. Picture: PA WIRE
Drive 24