Darts: N19 edge out Sheephaven Bay in Archway League thriller

Sheephaven Bay's Martin and Oisin Coyle Archant

N19 edged to their most pivotal victory in the Archway Darts League as they ousted Irish outfit Sheephaven Bay 8-7 in a thriller in Camden.

John McGee was man of the match for the victors with some sensational high scoring, as the irreplaceable Andy Osborn landed a double 10 finish to secure a third win in a row for the Holloway side.

Champions Kennedy's continued their pursuit of back-to-back titles with a 10-5 demolition of hosts Doyles, as ace Bob Triggs fired several exquisite high scores for a side showing no complacency.

In a contest of high quality at the Royal Oak, Nicholas Nickleby edged out Mark Hall's darters 8-7 late on with an array of clinical checkout successes for a fourth win in six matches, rising to sixth.

Elsewhere, Robert Peel's long-running losing streak was extended to 12 matches by Slattery's as they were dispatched 10-5 and remain rooted to the foot of the table without a point.