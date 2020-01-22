Darts: N19 see off Slattery's in thriller

N19's Jimmy Galvin and Slattery's captain Allan Cole (pic James Martin) Archant

N19 reignited their ailing season in the Archway League by edging out Slattery's 9-6 in a contest that will live long in the memory.

Jimmy Galvin spearheaded a strong start for the winners with a maximum, while Mark Butler landed a fine 17-dart leg to seal a fifth victory of the season after a below-par start.

Doyles ruthlessly made it six wins out of six, led by Scott Robinson, at Sheephaven Bay.

And a glorious 12-3 victory by the visitors saw them rise to the top of the standings.

A high-octane encounter at Royal Oak saw the home side fall to a 10th loss in 11 outings as they were edged out 8-7 by champions Kennedy's to remain down in ninth place.

Elsewhere, the Old Oak flexed their squad depth to ease past Robert Peel by a 13-2 margin, with Mickey Davies' outstanding level of cover-shooting helping to condemn the losers to their 11th successive defeat this term.