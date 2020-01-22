Darts: N19 see off Slattery's in thriller
PUBLISHED: 16:46 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 22 January 2020
Archant
N19 reignited their ailing season in the Archway League by edging out Slattery's 9-6 in a contest that will live long in the memory.
Jimmy Galvin spearheaded a strong start for the winners with a maximum, while Mark Butler landed a fine 17-dart leg to seal a fifth victory of the season after a below-par start.
Doyles ruthlessly made it six wins out of six, led by Scott Robinson, at Sheephaven Bay.
And a glorious 12-3 victory by the visitors saw them rise to the top of the standings.
A high-octane encounter at Royal Oak saw the home side fall to a 10th loss in 11 outings as they were edged out 8-7 by champions Kennedy's to remain down in ninth place.
Elsewhere, the Old Oak flexed their squad depth to ease past Robert Peel by a 13-2 margin, with Mickey Davies' outstanding level of cover-shooting helping to condemn the losers to their 11th successive defeat this term.