New Kieran Tierney contract will push Arsenal in the right direction

Published: 12:30 PM June 21, 2021

The Scottish international Kieran Tierney arrived in London with the potential of becoming a fan favourite at Emirates Stadium.

His time at the club has been magnificent since the move from Celtic in 2019.

Knocked back by injury, Kieran Tierney has still established himself as one of the most efficient left backs in England.

Sporting a T-shirt and shorts whatever the weather, the image of Tierney at West Brom away last season instantly gained respect from not only Gooners, but football fans in general.

His approach to the game is old fashioned, traditional and ultimately, largely effective. Arsenal were crying out for a player of similar ilk before his arrival.

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

The club had lost their on the pitch identify after a weak mindset was installed into the playing squad. Tierney has added a touch of aggression and determination into the whole club.

After wearing the armband on occasions throughout the 2020/21 season, fans are crying for the number three to have the captaincy on a permanent basis.

News of a new contract has brought much joy to everyone connected to the football club. He is part of a vital rebuild after the N7 outfit missed out on European football for the first time in over two decades last season.

It is no secret that the recruitment team will have much work over the summer. Building a sustained team around Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and co is the best way to take the club forward.

It is very unlikely to suggest that Stan Kroenke will splash the cash over the next eight weeks, meaning the club cannot compete with the powerhouses of English football.

Despite the lack of funds available, the set-up does have a purple patch of Hale End academy products. The talent lies with the youngsters, they must be nurtured into the first team to see any kind of improvement.

Easier said than done, the decision to stick with Arteta shows that the board do believe in his philosophy and ethics. For so long, Arsenal under Arsene Wenger were an ever present in European competitions.



Arteta must get Arsenal back in that position. The financial income will push the club further in the correct direction.