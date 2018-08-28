Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

New York Knicks Kornet excited about opportunity of playing in London

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 January 2019

Luke Kornet of the New York Knicks dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden (Pic: Nathaniel S.Butler)

Luke Kornet of the New York Knicks dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden (Pic: Nathaniel S.Butler)

2019 NBAE

New York Knicks center Luke Kornet is excited to have the opportunity of playing in the NBA UK match this week.

The Knicks and Wizards will go head-to-head at the O2 Arena on Thursday in the annual NBA London game.

And the 23-year-old American insists it will be a unique experience for himself and all his team-mates.

“We’re very excited for the opportunity,” Kornet said.

“I already know how passionate the fans are from across the world, especially in London, so we’re excited to be able to come over and play a game for them so they can experience it live and first hand.

“It’s definitely a unique experience that is happening more and more often now with the league.

“But I think it’s a great opportunity to have a very competitive game but to also be able to share the game with others too that often don’t have a chance to see it live.”

The Kentucky-born player revealed he is hoping to explore London while still preparing as usual for their NBA clash.

“I haven’t been to London before but I actually have a good friend who’s from England.

“I think we’re staying down by the section of the London Eye, Big Ben and the more signature places.

“I really hope to just explore as much as I can whilst still being ready and prepared for the game.

“I don’t know if there’s anything in particular other than the main tourist destinations that I want to see.”

He did however reveal he would love to watch a Premier League match but experiencing the culture is the thing he is most excited about.

“I know in past years, some teams have been able to go to an actual EPL game which I thought would be awesome but we won’t be there during a time like that.

“Honestly just being able to experience the culture and just kind of get a feel for the city is something that I’m excited to do.

“It’s always cool to go to a new place and it’s cool that the NBA can provide these kind of opportunities.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

John McDermott with his parents Patrick and Catherine, both aged 77, who need full time care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Arsenal loan transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Ever Banega, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yacine Brahimi and Adrien Rabiot

Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA .

‘Devastating’: Driver who killed pensioner while high on cocaine jailed

Jason Cronin was sentenced to four-and-a-half years for killing an 83-year-old woman. Picture: Met Police

Archway paedophile Nathan Rutland jailed for 11 years – police say he has more victims

Nathan Rutland.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery relishes possibility of Gunners facing Spurs in first game at new White Hart Lane

Tthe ongoing construction of Tottenham Hotspur's new White Hart Lane stadium. PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

New York Knicks Kornet excited about opportunity of playing in London

Luke Kornet of the New York Knicks dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden (Pic: Nathaniel S.Butler)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

New River College: Highbury PRU celebrates improved Ofsted results

Cllr Joe Caluori, Islington Council's children and young people leader, belives 'encouraging steps' have been made to make the borough safer. Picture: Polly Hancock

Premier League 2 Arsenal U23 5-1 Manchester City U23: Bukayo Saka grabs a brace as Freddie Ljungberg’s young guns shine

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

Premier League 2 Arsenal U23 5-1 Manchester City U23: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists