Nine Gunners represented in Guardian's top 30 women's footballers of 2020 list

Published: 9:00 AM December 31, 2020

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) in action during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Nine Arsenal players have been listed in the Guardian's top 30 best Women's footballers in Britain for 2020.

As 2020 draws to a close Beth Mead, Danielle Van de Donk, Caitlin Foord, Katie McCabe, Leah Williamson, Jordan Nobbs , Jill Roord, Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema have been named in the prestigious list.

Miedema took second spot behind Lucy Bronze of England and Manchester City in the list after her record breaking year becoming the top goalscorer in Women's Super League history while Little also made the top ten as the Scottish International ranked in at seventh.

Jill Roord was listed in 13th with Jordan Nobbs two places below in 15th and Leah Williamson was named in 17th.

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (centre) scores her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe was ranked in 22nd as Danielle van de Donk was placed one place below in 23rd while Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead were in 26th and 28th.

Miedema was top goalscorer in both the Women's Super League and the Champions League as she hit ten in Europe's elite competition and 16 in the league to claim the Golden Boot once again for the second consecutive season.

She already has 10 goals in the 2020/21 season breaking the WSL goalscoring record in the process.

She scored her 50th goal during a first half hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur in October to become the top goalscorer in the leagues history.

Kim Little in 2020/21 has scored three goals in five matches but has been injured with a hamstring injury for most of the season so far scoring against Reading, West Ham and Birmingham City from the penalty spot.

Arsenal's Kim Little during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village. - Credit: PA

The Scottish International also has two assists to her name in the WSL this campaign setting up goals against Birmingham and Reading in the process of scoring in both games.

Roord has scored seven goals for the Gunners this campaign including back to back hat-tricks in the opening two weeks of the season against Reading and West Ham as well as hitting a spectacular strike against Birmingham City.

She was also named the Women’s Super League player of the month for September after her rapid start to the campaign.

Nobbs has been in and out of the team this season due to injury problems but has two goals and four assists to her name in just six games.

She scored against Bristol City to level the match at 1-1 in the 42nd minute before tapping in against Everton in the final match of 2020 and has registered her assists against Reading, West Ham and another in that Bristol City match as well as setting up Mead for her goal against the Toffees.

Williamson has already beaten her assist record from 2019/20 as she claimed her third assist of the campaign against Tottenham Hotspur in the Continental Cup after assisting goals against Reading and Spurs once again in the Women’s Super League.

Arsenal women's Leah Williamson (left) and Chelsea women's Pernille Harder battle for the ball during the FA Continental League Cup match at Kingsmeadow, London. - Credit: PA

The English International defender also has one goal to her name this season after scoring against West Ham United in the 9-1 victory back in September away from home scoring the eighth in the rout.

McCabe has been the unsung hero for Arsenal this season the Republic of Ireland captain has registered seven assists the most in the division and has scored one goal.

McCabe's goal was the opener in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in the 6-1 win back in October.

She also claimed two assists in the same game against West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion as well as setting up goals against Spurs, Birmingham City and Everton.

This season so far Netherlands international Danielle van de Donk has scored one goal and has one assist scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion and assisting in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

She also won the Women's Super League player of the week after that 5-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Foord has been something of a revelation at the Gunners this season she has scored 6 goals and has 5 assists.

Foord found the net against Everton, Birmingham City, a brace against Tottenham as well as netting against West Ham and Bristol City.

She also has assists against Reading, Bristol City, Brighton and Tottenham in what has been an impressive debut season for the Australian international.

Mead has three goals and six assists to her name scoring in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea and in the 9-1 win over West Ham United away from home and a stunning strike against Everton in the final game of the year.

She also registered assists against the Hammers, Reading, Bristol City, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in what’s been a bright start to the campaign for the 25-year-old.

Mead also found the net when Arsenal returned to action in the Champions League against PSG in the 2019/20 edition of the tournament as it returned following the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal are next in action away to Aston Villa on Saturday, January 9 with a 12.30pm kick off time.



