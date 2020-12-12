Nine Arsenal players make Guardian top 100 list for 2020

Published: 1:39 PM December 12, 2020

Nine Arsenal players have made the Guardian's top 100 Women's players of the year for 2020.

Lia Wälti, Beth Mead, Kim Little, Danielle van de Donk, Jill Roord, Jordan Nobbs, Leah Williamson, Caitlin Foord and Vivianne Miedema are the Gunners representatives.

Miedema finished second behind winner Pernille Harder of Chelsea after her impressive season at Wolfsburg before making the move to the Blue side of London in the summer.

Miedema was top goalscorer in both the Women's Super League and the Champions League as she hit ten in Europe's elite competition and 16 in the league to claim the Golden Boot once again for the second consecutive season.

She already has 10 goals in the 2020/21 season breaking the WSL goalscoring record in the process.

The Netherlands international also became the first player in WSL history to contribute to 10 goals in a single game when the Gunners demolished the Robins in that famous victory at Meadow Park.

Miedema also ended the season with the most assists (eight) to show she isn’t just a goalscorer, but one of the most unselfish players in the game.

She moved up four places from where she ranked last year showing just how good of a year she has had in front of goal for Joe Montemurro's troops.

Little was ranked at 28th in the list she found the net four times in five Champions League games last season scoring against Fiorentina and Slavia Prague before the Gunners eventually got knocked out against Paris Saint-Germain.

Kim Little in action for Arsenal - Credit: PA

She also scored five league goals in 2019/20 and so far in 2020/21 she has scored three goals in five matches but has been injured with a hamstring injury for most of the season so far scoring against Reading, West Ham and Birmingham City from the penalty spot.

The Scottish International also has two assists to her name in the WSL this campaign setting up goals against Birmingham and Reading.

Little is regarded as one of the best passers in the league and can control the tempo of a game that very few have the ability to do.

Van de Donk was ranked 32nd in the list she netted five goals in the WSL last season but really flourished in the Champions League season as she scored 3 goals in 5 matches for Joe Montemurro’s side.

Danielle van de Donk lets fly for Arsenal - Credit: PA

This season so far the Netherlands international has scored one goal and has one assist scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion and assisting in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

She also won the Women's Super League player of the week after that 5-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Van de Donk also has a high energy and isn't afraid to get stuck in doing her defensive duties.

Arsenal's Australian attacker Foord weighs in at number 51 as she continues to impress in her first full season in north London.

Foord has 5 goals and 5 assists in 8 matches this year for the Gunners.

Caitlin Foord of Arsenal - Credit: PA

Her direct, powerful dribbling combined with her ability to play in both wide and tight spaces is a key part to her game and she impressed many on and off the pitch during her time in England.

Roord was ranked at number 59 she started the 2020/21 season on magnificent form as she hit consecutive hat-tricks against Reading and West Ham in the Gunners opening two fixtures.

Roord added to her goal tally against Birmingham last Sunday with a stunning strike from outside the area.

Jill Roord celebrating scoring for Arsenal - Credit: PA

She was also named the Women’s Super League player of the month for September after her rapid start to the campaign bettering her goalscoring campaign from the whole of the 2019/20 campaign.

Leah Williamson was placed in 61st place rising up 33 places from last season, Williamson has already beaten her assist record from 2019/20 as she claimed her third assist of the campaign against Spurs after assisting goals against Reading and Tottenham once again in the Women’s Super League.

The young defender was voted the Arsenal Women’s Supporters’ Club player of the year and was ever present, starting all 15 Super League matches as the Gunners finished third last season.

Last season she played 1,286 minutes and was the most used player in the league which shows her importance to the team, this season has been no different as she has started every game for the Gunners.

Jordan Nobbs was then ranked 86th on the list, Already this season Nobbs is one of the top WSL players in terms of chances created.

Nobbs has been in and out of the team this season due to injury problems but has one goal and three assists to her game in just four games.

She scored against Bristol City to level the match at 1-1 in the 42nd minute and has registered her assists against Reading, West Ham and another in that Bristol City match.

Swiss International Lia Wälti is named in 88th place after she recently made her 50th appearance for the Gunners.

The Swiss international has played 10 Super League matches for Joe Montemurro’s side last season having appeared 12 times in their 2018/19 title-winning campaign

This season the defensive midfielder has played 7 matches and has one assist against Brighton & Hove Albion in a game Arsenal won 5-0.

Arsenal are simply a better team when the Switzerland international Wälti is in their line-up.

Her consistent performances have revealed her to be one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe and her importance to the Gunners is evident when she’s not involved.

Finally Beth Mead who is fresh from making her 100th appearance for the club is named 91st.

Mead has been on a good run of form this campaign as she has two goals and five assists to her name scoring in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea and in the 9-1 win over West Ham United away from home.

She also registered assists against the Hammers, Reading, Bristol City and Tottenham Hotspur in what’s been a bright start to the campaign for the 25-year-old.

Mead also found the net when Arsenal returned to action in the Champions League against PSG in the 2019-20 edition of the tournament as it returned following the coronavirus pandemic.

She also picked up the GIVEMESPORT Women’s Super League player of the month for November.