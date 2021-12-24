Arsenal’s Jordan Nobbs nominated for WSL player of the month

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs has been nominated for the Women’s Super League player of the month for December after an impressive performance against Leicester City.

The Gunners only had one match in the month, as the Brighton and Hove match was postponed due to coronavirus.

Nobbs started the game against the Foxes as Arsenal went four points clear at the top of the table. She scored the opener and claimed the assist for Frida Maanum’s first goal on the night and the Gunners' third.

After earning a recall to the England squad for the games against Austria and Latvia, Nobbs found the net in the 20-0 victory over the latter.

Nobbs' performance against the Foxes is one that she will need to continue to produce to get into England’s Euro 2022 side this summer.

The Gunners number eight has found game time hard to come by this season due to injury, playing just five times, scoring once and claiming one assist.

Arsenal’s Beth Mead and Katie McCabe won the awards for September and October, while Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall won back to back manager of the months in that period.

Nobbs has been nominated alongside Manchester United’s Ella Toone , Leicester City’s Molly Pike, Reading’s Gemma Evans, Tottenham Hotspur’s Jessica Naz and Manchester United duo Ella Toone and Vilde Bøe Risa .

Vivianne Miedema and Frida Maanum’s goals against the Foxes have been nominated for the goal of the month.

The Gunners return to WSL action on Sunday, January 9 away to Birmingham City.

Arsenal have been drawn against Manchester United in the Continental Cup quarter-finals with the tie due to be played over January 19 and 20.