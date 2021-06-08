Four wins out of five for North London

Published: 2:19 PM June 8, 2021

North London celebrated a three-wicket win over MTSSC in their latest Middlesex League outing at the weekend.

Freddie Issitt was the pick of the bowlers with 3-20, while Will Jones (3-27) also impressed, as MTSSC were dismissed for just 97.

But North London were made to work hard for their win, with captain Alan O'Shea unbeaten on 29 as they reached the target.

The seconds had a 73-run win over Wembley, after Orban Holdgate (81 not out) top scored in their 247-7.

Lewis Matthews (4-23) led the attack as Wembley were dismissed for 174 in reply.

The thirds came out on top in their clash with Osterley, with Henry Adams claiming 5-47 to dismiss their rivals for 164.

Mohammed Zia (34 not out) top scored as North London recorded a three-wicket victory.

The fourths were also celebrating after a 103-run triumph over derby rivals Hornsey.

Alex Prinn-Mackenzie (46), Dom Olive (37 not out) and Jacob Matejczyk *(37) led the way with the bat as North London posted 247-7, with Hornsey dismissed for 144.

The fifths were unable to complete the clean sweep, though, as they lost by 92 runs to Alexandra Park, who made 176.