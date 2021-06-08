Four wins out of five for North London
- Credit: NLCC
North London celebrated a three-wicket win over MTSSC in their latest Middlesex League outing at the weekend.
Freddie Issitt was the pick of the bowlers with 3-20, while Will Jones (3-27) also impressed, as MTSSC were dismissed for just 97.
But North London were made to work hard for their win, with captain Alan O'Shea unbeaten on 29 as they reached the target.
The seconds had a 73-run win over Wembley, after Orban Holdgate (81 not out) top scored in their 247-7.
Lewis Matthews (4-23) led the attack as Wembley were dismissed for 174 in reply.
You may also want to watch:
The thirds came out on top in their clash with Osterley, with Henry Adams claiming 5-47 to dismiss their rivals for 164.
Mohammed Zia (34 not out) top scored as North London recorded a three-wicket victory.
Most Read
- 1 Islington is getting a big name restaurant
- 2 Councillors set to decide on Moorfields Eye Hospital relocation
- 3 Rise in London Covid rates, but people aged 25-30 can book vaccine
- 4 Largest beer garden in North London being built for Euro 2020
- 5 Woman, 48, arrested over fatal stabbing of Islington flower seller
- 6 Family pays tribute to Tony Eastlake after Essex Road fatal stabbing
- 7 'It could take a lot by surprise': Islington residents urged to consider NHS Digital scheme
- 8 Tony Eastlake: Man in court over fatal stabbing of Islington flower seller
- 9 'It shouldn't have happened' - friend of Islington man after fatal attack
- 10 'Ocado, leave our school alone', food delivery giant loses legal battle
The fourths were also celebrating after a 103-run triumph over derby rivals Hornsey.
Alex Prinn-Mackenzie (46), Dom Olive (37 not out) and Jacob Matejczyk *(37) led the way with the bat as North London posted 247-7, with Hornsey dismissed for 144.
The fifths were unable to complete the clean sweep, though, as they lost by 92 runs to Alexandra Park, who made 176.