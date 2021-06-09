News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North London Women claim T20 Cup title

Lee Power

Published: 1:00 PM June 9, 2021   
North London Women celebrate winning the Esme Irwin T20 Cup

A strong North London women's team made hard work of it but eventually triumphed over Actonians to lift the first county silverware of the season in an exciting T20 Cup final on Sunday.

The final of the Esme Irwin T20 Cup was played on a neutral ground at the William Perkin School in Greenford and the Crouch End side was asked to bowl by Actonians.

Excellent opening spells by Olivia d'Souza and Amuruthaa Surenkumar kept the opposition top order bottled up, with Surenkumar  the most successful with 4-18 off her allotted four overs.

Amuruthaa Surenkumar in bowling action for North London

D'Souza went for just five runs off her four overs without taking a wicket as Actonians made 85-7, but North London's reply stuttered a little with some tight bowling from their rivals and two direct hits from fielders that produced a pair of run outs.

India Whitty steadied the ship in the middle of the innings, top scoring with 27, as the Crouch Enders passed the target for the loss of five wickets with a couple of overs to spare.

Surenkumar was named player of the match and North London chairman Martin Issitt said the club's women and girls section just keeps getting stronger:

"We have had more sign-ups than ever this year to reach record numbers of female cricketers training and playing in competitive leagues. The strength in depth is showing through on the field and we are looking forward to more successes this season," said Issitt.

