North Middlesex CC to host training sessions for under 11 girls

North Middlesex CC Under-11 girls. Picture: North Middlesex CC Archant

North Middlesex Cricket Club has organised winter training for girls aged 11 and younger.

The sessions will be on Sunday mornings from January 12 to March 29, but excluding February 16, from 10am until midday.

They will be held at Beacon High School Tufnell Park, and are aimed at players who want to practice and improve over the winter.

It will involve drills, indoor games and some net sessions focused on having fun whilst developing participants' all-round skills.

The cost is £110, which works out at £10 per session, to cover hall hire and coaching.

Please contact nmcc.colts@gmail.com in order to book a place.

North Middlesex CC's girls teams had a successful summer with the Under-11's qualifying for County Finals Day, the Under-15's finishing as runners-up in their division and several girls being selected by Middlesex for the county winter training squads.