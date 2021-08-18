Jonas Eidevall claims first competitive win in Arsenal reign

Published: 3:59 PM August 18, 2021

Jonas Eidevall claimed a convincing 4-0 victory in his first competitive match in charge of Arsenal as the Gunners breezed past Okzhetpes from Kazakhstan in Champions League qualification on Wednesday.

There were plenty of positives to take out of the game for the Gunners after the new look side put in an extremely attacking performance from the very first whistle.

Arsenal started the game as expected very much on top dominating in possession but the first opening was inside ten minutes as Katie McCabe crossed low and hard but Aytaj Sharifova in the Okzhetpes goal was well behind it.

A minute later Mana Iwabuchi on her Gunners debut had a snapshot from the edge of the area but once again Sharifova was down quickly to claim the loose ball.

Arsenal were laying siege to the Okzhetpes goal and they finally had the lead in the 14th minute when Vivianne Miedema and Iwabuchi linked up before the Japanese star poked the ball into the net from just outside the area.

Two minutes later it was inches away from being two for Arsenal when Frida Maanum let fly from 25 yards but the keeper was alert to tip the ball over the crossbar.

On 18 minutes Eidevall's troops were awarded a penalty when Miedema was tripped by Aidana Kuztay before Kim Little stepped up to double the lead as her effort found the bottom corner via the inside of the post.

The Gunners were then forced into a change with 23 minutes on the clock when Lotte Wubben-Moy was forced off due to a head injury following a clash with Anna Patten coming on to replace her.

Eidevall will have been happy with his sides start and with 25 minutes played they carved out another opening when Iwabuchi found McCabe before her cross picked out Miedema and she headed the ball down for Parris but her effort from point blank range was well saved.

It was all one way traffic as Parris whipped in an excellent cross for Miedema who took a touch before blasting her effort over from close range when she was expected to hit the target.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema won the Golden Boot at the Tokyo Olympics - Credit: PA

Miedema who had a remarkable summer at the Olympics was then played in once again as Maanum floated the ball in for Little and she pulled the ball back for Miedema who's effort was deflected behind by Annecy Kamdem.

It was a case of chance after chance for the Gunners as Patten met a McCabe corner on 38 minutes but she headed it well wide when she should have hit the target.

Parris then had another good opportunity to score on her debut when Miedema once again floated a ball into the box but she was always stretching at the back-post before heading wide of the target.

Unsurprisingly it was Arsenal who had another opening at the end of the first half when McCabe floated a free-kick into the box onto the head of Patten but she planted her effort wide of goal.

In added time at the end of the half the Gunners were awarded a free-kick when Iwabuchi was fouled just outside the box but McCabe's effort was blocked by the wall and bounced away.

Some of the Arsenal build up play throughout the match was outstanding and on 53 minutes it was nearly three as Miedema picked out Iwabuchi who played in Little but she could only find the side-netting when she probably should have scored.

A minute later Iwabuchi played in Mead with a wonderful through ball before the forward had her effort saved however it wouldn't have counted anyway with the flag up for offside.

Eidevall then made a triple substitution on 59 minutes when Jennifer Beattie, Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord came on to replace Miedema, Little and Maanum.

Foord was straight into the thick of the action when she was played in on goal one on one but she was denied by a good save from Sharifova as she made herself big frustrating the Australian.

It was three however on 64 minutes when Mead got a well deserved goal as Parris played in a perfect low cross to her England international teammate before Mead tucked the ball neatly into the back of the net to put the result beyond doubt.

Simone Boye Sorensen was causing all sorts of problems from balls into the box and she could have got herself a debut goal when she met another perfect floated in cross from McCabe but she headed over the top of the bar.

Three did become four when Parris did get a debut goal on 73 minutes when Patten played a ball into Noelle Maritz who flicked the ball into the path of Parris who took a touch before firing into the bottom corner.

This allowed Eidevall to hand a Champions League debut to an Arsenal youngster as Teyah Goldie who has made a good impression in pre-season came on to replace Maritz with fifteen minutes of the game to go.

It was a real gulf in class between the teams and the Gunners had another opening when Parris was picked out by Mead once again but her effort was wayward and sailed over the top.

Patten was then inches away from getting her name on the scoresheet when she powered in a shot but it was tipped onto the inside of the post from Sharifova.

Patten had the final opportunity of the match as she had an effort from 30 yards out but it was hit with too much power and went over the top of the crossbar.

The Gunners are back in action on Saturday and will take on the winners of the PSV Eindhoven and Lokomotiv Moscow match for a place in the second round of the Champions League.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Zinsberger, Maritz (Goldie 75), Boye Sorensen, Wubben-Moy (Patten 23), McCabe,Maanum (Beattie 59), Little (Catley 59),Iwabuchi, Parris, Mead, Miedema (Foord 59).

Unused subs: Williams, Cull.

Okzhetpes (4-5-1): Sharifova; Kuztay (Khachatryan, 74), Kamdem, Koziyeva, Vlassova; Mbengono (Orynbassarova, 90+3), Amangeldy, Kirgizbaeva, Karazhanova (Mukashova, 53), Satygallyeva; Ngah Manga

Unused subs: Khokhlova, Orazbekova, Prokhorova, Aitmukhanova.

Referee: Katarzyna Lisiecka-Sek







