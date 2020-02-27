Darts: Old Oak duo impress in Archway League Pairs Cup

Chris Cahill and Steve Dunsworth of Old Oak Archant

The Archway Darts League's Pairs Cup produced some great action and shocks as teams took a break from the title race.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At the Nicholas Nickleby final, proficient Old Oak darters Chris Cahill and Steve Dunsworth beat the spirited N19 pair James Martin and Tony Cullen 2-0 in a high quality showing, with precision on the trebles the key to victory.

You may also want to watch:

Expert Boston Arms pair Jim Curran and David Holmes blitzed their way to a 2-0 victory at the N19 as Old Oak's Daniel Palmer and Stuart Allen fought in vein to maintain their early winning run.

Irrepressible Miles Fairhurst led the way for talented N19 partner Steve Penfold with a 180 and 91 finish at the Royal Oak to progress in glistening fashion, nullifying Slattery's finest duo 2-0.

Elsewhere, Doyles' Scott Robinson showed his consistency in racking up big scores alongside Jimmy Tisdall in sweeping aside Sheephaven Bay's Martin Coyle and Aaron Jenman at the first hurdle.