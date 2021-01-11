Arsenal column: Emile Smith Rowe is a revelation

Opinion

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe (second right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammates during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Emile Smith Rowe has been a revelation since he came into the side.

His goal against Newcastle proved to be decisive to send Arsenal through to the FA Cup fourth round.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got back on the scoresheet. He will be hoping to get back within the goals after a poor season.

His save, and the overturned red card for Emile Smith Rowe was the highlights of the entire game despite it all happening in additional time in the second half.

It is hard to believe some still do not rate him. He was an absolute snip at around £20 million in 2018.

File photo dated 15-12-2019 of Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli. - Credit: PA

The injury to Gabriel Martinelli was the highlight of what was a slightly dull first half performance from the Gunners.

‘Gabi’ pulled up in the warm-up with an injury and the BBC cameras showed the 19-year-old with what looked like a huge ice pack on his leg. Not a good sign for the Gooners.

He has been a huge part of the revival this season after Mikel Arteta has enjoyed three consecutive Premier League wins.

His return has lifted the whole side and the confidence, this was on show when the Emirates hosted a 3-1 humiliation of Chelsea on Boxing Day.

Scoring 10 goals and joining in with five assists in 30 Arsenal games, he is destined to become a great at the club and a future talisman.

The rumours suggest it was an ankle injury that pulled him out of the FA Cup tie with Newcastle - his gaffer will be praying it is not too serious.

Arsenal's Willian (right) appears dejected as he leaves the pitch at half-time during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. - Credit: PA

There was not much to talk about on the pitch at the interval, but it is fair to say the pressure is mounting on the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Willian.

The two have failed to live up to expectations this season, the latter only has three assists to show for his Arsenal career thus far.

Both started against the Toon but failed to make an impact under the lights in north London. How many more chances will they get to justify their wages and impact for one of the biggest clubs in Europe?

The former Chelsea man and the Ivorian have a combined five goal involvements this season. Not much to show for more than £70m

The impact of the youngsters has been the shining light and they are showing the senior professionals how it is done.

The Hale End boys have been crucial this season and their numbers prove this.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have seven goal involvements this season after the number 32 found the back of the net against the Toon; the latter has only played four games.

The two have a combined age of 39, Willian alone is 32. It is in fact the former two who are playing like the experienced ones.

Ironically, Saka replaced Willian once the Clock End struck 66 minutes. Emile Smith Rowe was on the field too; they were introduced to add more life and energy into the FA Cup tie.

It was much needed because the tie was extremely lifeless with 20 minutes remaining.