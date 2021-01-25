Arteta should drop Willian after another miserable performance

Opinion

Published: 11:49 AM January 25, 2021

Arsenal crashed out of the historic cup competition at the weekend which concluded their defence of the FA Cup at the fourth round.

An own goal from Gabriel rubbed salt into the wounds after the Brazilian defender portrayed a rusty performance.

The central defender continues to work his way back up to full speed after testing positive for Covid.

Willian joined Arsenal in a bid to win trophies and help the north London club back to the glory days.

It has been a monumental failure apart from the five-star display on match day one against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

His start against Southampton was a chance for the number 12 to show his experience and prove to his gaffer that he made the right decision signing him in the summer.

Willian once again disappointed and he looked invisible against the Saints. He failed to create anything and he remains a bystander in the side.

Arsenal's Willian (right) and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Saturday January 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

The former Chelsea number 22 has played 20 games in all competitions this season and he has zero goals.

These statistics are embarrassing for an attacking player who has lifted two Premier League titles in the past.

Mikel Arteta should make a statement to Willian by dropping him from the squad. He doesn’t warrant a place on the bench, let alone the eleven.

It is another deadwood player taking up a large wage with no supply on the pitch.

It raises the question of how many more chances is Arteta going to give the 32-year-old. He is currently in his first year of a three-year contract, taking £192,308 from the club's payroll.

He is set to leave the club aged 35 if he doesn’t transfer to another club before then.

No team are going to take an underperforming Willian on over £192,000 a week in his thirties.

He enjoys London so why would he leave? He has been in the English capital since 2012 and has created a life in the city.

It is paramount that Arsenal get a tune out of him because right now the whole transfer is concluding to be a laughingstock.

Arteta has put him out wide, as a number 10 and even as the furthest man forward. Nothing has worked.

The only positive is the experience in the dressing room and the senior voice he brings.

Even that hasn’t worked out due to the Gunners sporting their worst season since 1974.

Things looked on the up after winning four and drawing one in the last five topflight games.

The loss in the FA Cup means the complacency is still there and the form hasn’t completely turned around.

The likes of Willian must take a long hard look at himself if he wants his Arsenal career to mount any kind of credibility.