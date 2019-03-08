Search

Darts: Penfold maximum helps N19 past Legion

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 April 2019

Steve Penfold, of N19, hit a 180 in their win over British Legion

Steve Penfold, of N19, hit a 180 in their win over British Legion

Archant

Steve Penfold reeled off a majestic maximum to steer the N19 to a momentous 8-7 win over British Legion in an Archway League nailbiter.

Alex Fryer was man of the match for the victors with sensational high-scoring, as Andy Osborn landed double 20 to ensure scenes of rapture in Muswell Hill.

Elsewhere, defending Champions Kennedy’s registered a deadly 10-5 victory at Boston Arms, with a maximum from Stuart Pickles for the hosts proving to be a consolation in defeat.

Doyles A remain third after sweeping aside Nicholas Nickleby at home 13-2, with Scott Robinson the star man for the ‘Chiefs’ as they mercilessly made it five sublime home wins on the trot.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, Royal Oak A suffered a humbling 8-7 defeat at home to the stubborn Old Oak outfit, which made it nine home fixtures in succession without victory for Mark Hall’s darters.

